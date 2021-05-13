What Can I Do For You

Job interviews

What feelings come to mind when you hear those words? If you’re like most of the population, they are probably not warm and fuzzy. Job interviews are usually considered uncomfortable. Something to be dreaded. A time when we have too much focus on us… often to the point we feel we can’t just relax and be ourselves. Well, I have a new perspective that may help alleviate some of the discomfort of this most dreaded aspect of your job search strategy!

If your aim is finding your dream job, (I sure hope it is), you are looking for a position that will give you an opportunity to shine as your best self.

You are interested in discovering all the ways in which the things you are good at are just what the interviewer is looking for. With this in mind, you can walk into the interview with the focus on the needs of the interviewer. Think of your interview as an investigation into exactly what the interviewer is looking for.

Ask your own questions to determine the answers you are seeking.

Set out to discover all the places where your special skills, gifts, talents and experience can help fill in the missing pieces for this prospective employer. Essentially, this technique puts the focus on what’s in it for them, rather than how you may be performing. This shines the light on the interviewer instead of on you. It puts you in a position of a contributor. By thinking more about what you can give to them and their company, you will be less interested in whether they like you or not. Try this little experiment out the next time you have an interview. Put yourself in the shoes of the interviewer instead of shaking in your own. You will find yourself more relaxed, more confident… and most importantly, a more impressive and effective interviewee.

………………………………………………..

