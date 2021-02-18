What can Employers do to address the mental health issues of their workers?

Faced with the challenge of dealing with workers who are stressed and anxious. Employers have to assist their workers who are experiencing mental health issues. What can they do to ease stress for their employees during these turbulent times? It is their responsibility to check up on their employees. And to make sure they have what they need to cope with the challenges they face. There are ways that employers can help in alleviating some of the mental stresses. Their workers are experiencing as a result of the pandemic. It is in their best interest to support their workers. If employees are mentally unwell it affects businesses to thrive and show a profit.

Provide employee assistance program (EAP).

It is important for employers to try to help their workers with mental health issues. They can ensure that there is an active employee assistance program (EAP) in the work place. There should be regular meetings with employees. To support their mental health issues before they become problematic for the worker. An EAP can identify issues early and intervene to avoid a crisis for the worker. Before it affects operations in the work place. Even managers can be trained to assist in identifying. Resolving mental health issues in the early stages. Team leaders can check in informally with workers who they feel might be struggling. For a one on one conversation about how they might be feeling. Including pressures and anxieties they might be dealing with as a result of the pandemic. They can use what they’ve learned in training to get the worker to open up. And share what mental health issues they might be facing.

Workers must feel that they are not seen as weak for struggling mentally.

If workers are going to feel safe enough to share their fears and anxieties with managers. They must make the work place a safe space. They need to remove the stigma that can often accompany mental health issues. These issues must be seen as health challenges just as any physical illness. Workers must feel that they are not seen as weak for struggling mentally. One of the ways of doing this is for managers to talk about their struggles of dealing with the situation. So that workers can see that they are not alone.

Employers should be vigilant to identify workers who are experiencing mental health issues. But are not prepared to talk about it. They have to learn to recognise the signs and symptoms. These may include a change in behaviour or appearance or a withdrawal from other workers. In the case of workers who are working from home. They might have their camera off at all times, miss deadlines or even miss meetings. Employers should also be aware of workers who have had mental health challenges in the past.

Employers must ensure that employees who are experiencing mental health issues are treated with the understanding they deserve.

Organizations that do not have an EAP because they don’t have the resources to set one up. Should provide information to their employees on where they can get help and support. Employers must ensure that employees who are experiencing mental health issues are treated with the understanding they deserve. Not harassed or discriminated against. It is also important to encourage a work life balance. So that employees do not have to add pressures of overwork to their already overwrought lives. This is especially true for those who are working from home and who might be working very long hours. Ensure that workers set up barriers between work and home life.

The Covid 19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world as second and third waves hit. Several countries are locking down again. While others are trying to find way to balance the needs of the economy with the need to stay safe. In the face of a contagious and deadly virus. There are vaccinations in use, and hope continues to spring in the hearts of many. But for those, and there are many, who have seen their mental health deteriorate over the last 10 months. As a result of the stresses and anxieties of the virus. It is important for employers to support their workers. So that they can emerge on the other side of this crisis, pick up the pieces and carry on with their lives.



