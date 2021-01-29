Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What bridges can we build together for a better world?

We can become better neighbors

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

#Covid has changed our world.

In a recent post, I discussed new findings on income disparity.

While the data reported was a reflection of the US, many in the UK responded they had similar outcomes.

There are bridges from our past that we stand on…

We must continue to build new bridges to a better future.

Many of our neighbors around the corner and across the globe have contracted the virus – they are isolated physically but they need not be alone.

I share in the video that two colleagues contracted the virus. We can all slow down and become better neighbors.

As we continue on this journey to find better answers for our future, let us build more bridges as neighbors together.

Next week join us at the Equity Summit where over 100 thought leaders, educators, practitioners and community leaders will share their experience and hope for building a better future together for all.

Register for the Equity Summit: https://whova.com/portal/registration/equit_202010/

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Understand the history and legacy” With Jason Hartman & Jennifer Blatz

by Jason Hartman
Community//

Power of Belonging: Team, Workplace and Community

by Div Manickam
Community//

Ann Ayers, Dean of Colorado Women’s College at the University of Denver: “Here are the five things we need to do to close the Gender Wage Gap”

by Candice Georgiadis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.