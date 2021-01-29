What bridges can we build together for a better world?

#Covid has changed our world.

In a recent post, I discussed new findings on income disparity.

While the data reported was a reflection of the US, many in the UK responded they had similar outcomes.

There are bridges from our past that we stand on…

We must continue to build new bridges to a better future.

Many of our neighbors around the corner and across the globe have contracted the virus – they are isolated physically but they need not be alone.

I share in the video that two colleagues contracted the virus. We can all slow down and become better neighbors.

As we continue on this journey to find better answers for our future, let us build more bridges as neighbors together.

Next week join us at the Equity Summit where over 100 thought leaders, educators, practitioners and community leaders will share their experience and hope for building a better future together for all.

Register for the Equity Summit: https://whova.com/portal/registration/equit_202010/