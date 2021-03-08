Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What Attorneys Love (and Hate) About Certified Divorce Financial Analysts ®

As Certified Financial Divorce Analysts, a large part of our job involves working directly with a client’s attorney. While most of the time this benefits both parties, there are certainly times when there may be a little push and shove between a divorce attorney. Here's why.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
divorce for women
Happy Afro American woman with curly hairstyle, looks through documents, prepares financial report, wears transparent glasses and formal suit, poses in her cabinet, works on financial report

As Certified Financial Divorce Analysts, a large part of our job involves working directly with a client’s attorney. While most of the time this benefits both parties, there are certainly times when there may be a little push and shove between a divorce attorney and a CDFA®.

While a divorce lawyer is responsible for the division of assets and debt among spouses, the role of the CDFA® is to assist the client and her lawyer in understanding how the financial decisions made today will impact the client’s financial future.

WHAT ATTORNEYS HATE ABOUT CDFA’S

While your Divorce Attorney and CDFA® will work together harmoniously most of the time, there will be days where there might be a little tension. Most of that, we promise, is because your CDFA® will unearth every little detail while your divorce attorney might want to simplify the process because they don’t want to be challenged.

Additionally, they might not have the extra time, effort, or energy to fit those small, but important, details into their billable hours, so they don’t. Part of being a CDFA® is really looking not just at a client’s financial present, but their future.

The ramifications of the settlement of assets and properties, and what that will look like five, 10, 20 years down the road for each ex-spouse, weighs heavily on us. Plus, divorce is stressful enough! You shouldn’t be feeling like you are one of many.

For example, the husband of one of our clients worked for GE. During the period he worked there, he had a pension. He told his attorney he didn’t have one, but upon further questioning and a little push back on our end, GE confirmed he had a pension and we had to make an amendment to the martial settlement agreement (MSA), which had already been written. The result was $120,000 in retirement (guaranteed) for our client.

Your finances are important and should never fall under the category of “too busy.” When you are in the middle of a divorce, your team needs to show up for you. Your MSA should be specific and written in the interest of BOTH parties.

“It’s really easy to put everything on paper, and at first glance say, “OK, we just divide it down the middle.” But then, there might be nuances to that and it’s our job to make sure that it’s a fair and equitable division of finances. ”

WHAT ATTORNEYS LOVE

Um, is there anything NOT to love? Alright, joking aside…we can be stubborn sometimes, sure, but in a good way!

Depending on the state you live in, the financial affidavit varies, so we try to look at everything—especially the things that people might forget; business valuations, properties, pension plans.

It’s really easy to put everything on paper, and at first glance say, “OK, we just divide it down the middle.” But then, there might be nuances to that and it’s our job to make sure that it’s a fair and equitable division of finances.

Under the best of circumstances, gathering financial information is complex, tedious, and fraught with emotion. A CDFA® offers a neutral, calm, and supportive environment for finances to be discussed and finessed.

They also help attorneys by:

  • Creating reports to work with that move the case along more quickly
  • Running reports that show the effect of different settlement options
  • Helping guide clients by offering financial strategies and a reality check
  • Working to shine a light on, organize, and help couples understand their assets, financial issues, and the impacts of their decisions, both short and long term
  • Empowering women to get unstuck because they understand their options and finally have the clarity to make good decisions

A lot of the times attorneys love that we are there because if someone comes in and says, “I want the house and the car and I want this much money annually,” we can show them the numbers and what that actually looks like financially. Our job is not about competing with an attorney. Rather, it’s partnering with people who believe in a team and a system.

A CFDA® offers so much value to any divorce process. While there is so much more that needs to be done when helping women thrive financially, we feel so privileged to be in the position to help women make strategic, winning moves in regard to their financial future.

To learn more about how a CDFA® can help you thrive on your post-divorce journey, we encourage you to get in touch or read more on why you need one if you’re going through a divorce.

    Rhonda S. Noordyk, CFEI, CDFA, CEO at The Women's Financial Wellness Center, LLC

    If your goal is to engage your audience and get them talking, Rhonda Noordyk is the perfect choice. Rhonda is disrupting the divorce industry by sharing her experience and observations as the secret weapon for the women she serves. Something unique happens when she asks questions no one else has the guts to ask. The status quo gets uncomfortable and at times, they begin to feel like someone is sharing insider information that they would rather not have the world know.

    Rhonda owns and operates the Women’s Financial Wellness Center which means she is a front line servant for women going through divorce. In addition, she hosts a weekly podcast called Divorce Conversations for Women.

    Now, Rhonda has packaged her education and experience into the unvarnished truth about the divorce process and how the system worries more about the professionals doing the work than the clients whose lives have been turned upside down. She has a way of connecting, communication and empowering women with the knowledge and confidence to ask the right question in order to get the right answers.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Best Kept Secret of Divorce

    by Jillian Jones, MBA, CDFA
    Community//

    How to Overcome Financial Disaster in Divorce

    by Stacy Francis
    Community//

    Teresa JW Bailey of Waddell & Associates: “Housing comes first”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.