What are Your Views on Life, Love and Peace of Mind?

Love and peace are one of the most important ingredients in life. Therefore, sharing the views of an enlightened person in this aspect would make real sense. So, here are some teachings of Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan to enlighten us on the said subject:

Our Firm Resolve to Avoid Clashes in Life Eventually Results in Love and Peace. ‘Avoid clashes’ – accepting this maxim, lives of countless of people have got filled with peace and joy, and they have become pursuers of salvation. To attain such a state, all one has to do is to firmly resolve that ‘I do not want to get into clashes with anyone at all. Even if the other person tries hard to start a clash, I definitely do not want to get into a clash, in any way possible.’ That’s all! The person who has just this much resolve will naturally begin to attain the insight from within to avoid clashes; and consequently will start experiencing love and peace of mind in his life.

Our Willingness to Adjust Everywhere in Life Instills Love and Peace. If you simply assimilate the phrase ‘Adjust everywhere’ in your life, then that is more than enough. Peace will arise automatically for you. For the first six months or so, you may experience difficulties as reactions from the past will arise, because you started late. Then automatically, it will become peaceful. Therefore, adjust everywhere! Willingly or unwillingly, you have to adjust wherever you go; so why not make adjustments with understanding to prevent numerous conflicts and establish peace and love in our life. It’s ok if you don’t know anything else in life, but you must know how to adjust. One who knows how to adapt to others will not have any pain at all. Hence, adjustment with each and every person is the highest religion in life.

Our Heart-felt Intention to Not Hurt Anyone in Life Fosters Love and Peace. “Only the intent of not to hurt anyone in this world is considered true earning in this life.” says Param Pujya Dadashri. You should affirm such an intention every day. For this, every morning pray sincerely and repeat five times, “I do not want to cause slightest hurt to any living being through my thoughts, words or actions.” Yet, if you happen to hurt someone, sincerely repent for it and take a vow to not hurt anyone again. By repeating this, you will gradually wash away your mistakes, and your life will start becoming peaceful and loving.

Love of Parents builds a Strong Foundation in the Life of Children. The love of parents towards their children goes a long way in children not feeling like going away from them. “In family life, love should prevail and be present at all times. Conduct yourself in such a way that everyone at home is happy with you. If they hurt you, settle the dispute with patience and try to make them all happy. Then watch the love that develops between you!” says Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan.

Right Understanding in Life Enhances Love and Peace. It is wrong to think on child’s part that ‘my parents do not love me’. All parents love their children. This misunderstanding on their part will hurt their parents, who have undergone great hardships to raise their children. Wrong intellect creates a wrong understanding. And it is this wrong understanding that makes them as well as those around them suffer. From the Living Gnani, as one begins to gain the right understanding, it transforms his life!

When We Move Towards Positive, our Life Automatically Fills with Love and Peace – such is the law of Nature! When will one appear happy and peaceful? It will be when one attains the right understanding and comes to the right positive. For instance, you had a fight with one person, and then you fight with a second person. From these events and by reading some books, you realize that by fighting your liability increases; this is not a good thing. So you decide, 'No, I do not want to fight anymore now.' 'And what if the other person beats me up?' At that time to maintain equanimity is called spiritual effort. In another example, if you find a wallet from the street, you begin to think how you would feel if your wallet was lost. And you become keen to find the owner of this wallet so that you may give it back to him. That is called your spiritual effort. If you understand like this, it leads you towards the positive.

Praying for People we Love is the Right Approach to Bring Peace in their Life. When our near ones happen to depart from this world, it will do no good to break down emotionally; it will only bring suffering to our loved one that has departed. "Just like you greet them with love when they come into this world, do the same when they leave too. Pray to God for liberation of the ones with whom you shared joys and sorrows, and they will be cared for." says Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan.

Until We Are Finding Others' Faults in Life, We will not Find Love or Peace of Mind. Accusations like, 'you are like this, you are like that' and retorts, 'you are like that, not me' – can that be called love? No! In love, one never sees any faults or flaws at all throughout their life. "Love is a constant internal attraction that stays on one's mind the whole day. No matter how many mistakes there are, in love one endures them all." So, where there will be accusations and counter-accusations, neither peace of mind nor love will one find in life!

Self-Realization is the Key to Attain Real Love and Peace in Life. Peace implies we are at total rest. Living Gnani explains that in any situation, to believe 'it is happening to me' is what causesunrest. In other words, the belief that, 'I am John' is the root cause of all restlessness in life. Ironically, we are immersed in this belief all the time. But if we happen to meet the Living Gnani, and with his grace attain Self-Realization, we realize that really, "I am a Pure Soul" With this, our belief that, 'it is happening to me' also drops. And that is when we begin to experience immense peace and pure love in life.

Worshipping the Living Embodiment of Love -the Easiest Way to Acquire Love and Peace. Lovable person's aura can change the opposite person completely such that he never feels like going away from Him and willingly does what He is told to do. Such is the effect of real love. If one wants to acquire this supreme love, a love that this world has not seen, heard, believed or experienced before, then one should worship the living embodiment of love, and that is the Living Gnani Purush!!! His love instantly grabs us! He has attained oneness with the whole world. Therefore we get to see the real love and we get to experience the genuine peace only there.

Following such Living Gnani’s words, and His directions with great devotion is the best form of worshipping Him. With this worship, our worldly love gradually begins to get replaced by pure love like His! Isn’t that a great feat indeed?!