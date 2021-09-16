ARE YOU AFRAID ???

What Are You Afraid Of ???

Is it keeping you from the happiness you deserve?

Read This…

I am fear. I am the menace that lurks in the path of life, never visible to the eye but sharply felt in the heart.

I am the father of despair, the brother of procrastination, the enemy of progress, the tool of tyranny.

Born of ignorance and nursed on misguided thought, I have darkened more hopes, stifled more ambitions, shattered more ideals, and prevented more accomplishments than history could ever record.

Like the changing chameleon, I assume many disguises. I masquerade as caution. I am sometimes known as doubt or worry. But whatever I’m called, I am still fear; the obstacle of achievement.

I know no master but one. Its name is understanding. I have no power but what the human mind gives me, and I vanish completely when the light of understanding reveals the facts as they really are, for I am really nothing.

You see, if you have the courage to acknowledge your fears, you will be taking the first step toward controlling them instead of them controlling you.

And if you take the next step toward understanding, you will be able to move past them to compassion,… perhaps even to love. (Author Unknown)

Fear is often caused by our limiting beliefs.

We all have limiting beliefs. Most of us however, have never thought about what they are, or where they come from. As a matter of fact, if you are like most people you have never even considered the possibility that you have limiting beliefs.

Limiting beliefs come in all shapes and sizes. They are often masked by denial and deflection. But, they are there. Most of them are not real except in our own minds.

A few of us are very fortunate. We are not afraid to face them. This is the first and most important step toward making changes that will have a powerful impact on your lives, and your overall well being.

What are your limiting beliefs? What is holding you back?

Do you think you are not smart enough, tough enough, pretty enough, too old, too fat, too thin? What are you afraid of… the dark, water, snakes, failure, success, public speaking, changing jobs, a commitment, or something else?

There is no doubt that we all have some limiting beliefs or fears. The key to having the life that you desire and deserve is to recognize and understand what your limiting beliefs and fears are.

Once you have done that, you can take positive steps to overcome them.

When you change your belief… You change your outcome.

Face Your Fears…Replace your limiting beliefs with new, powerful, positive beliefs and you will change your life.

Your first step is to identify your top three limiting beliefs. This may seem difficult at first. But take your time and really look at the things that are holding you back and keeping you from having the life that you desire and deserve.

Write each limiting belief on a separate piece of paper. Then, on another piece of paper, write a new positive belief to replace the limiting belief. Often, this is the opposite of the limiting belief. Better stated, it is what you are for rather than what you are against.

For example: Limiting belief: “I am overweight.” New positive belief: “I am a lean, healthy, fit woman (man).” Your new belief should be written in the first person, present tense, and be positive… as if it already exists.

Next, close your eyes and visualize your new positive belief. Recite it aloud with passion and enthusiasm as if it already exists. Get excited!

Now… Take your old, negative limiting belief… tear it up and throw it away, or burn it (someplace safe). As you do this, recite aloud: “I let it go.” Immediately visualize your new positive belief and recite it again with passion and enthusiasm.

Take your time. Really get into it! The more visual you are and the more passionate you are, the better off you will be. Then for the next thirty days repeat this process to create a new, more powerful, positive belief.

Do this when you first wake up and then again before you go to sleep. If your old beliefs try to resurface during your day, which they usually do, say aloud… “Cancel”… and immediately replace that thought with your new positive belief.

This requires a great deal of discipline. You must be committed and bold.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.