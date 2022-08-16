What Are You Waiting For?

There’s never a good time for anything major. There’s never a good time to have a baby. There’s never a good time to quit your job. There’s never a good time to move across the country. Things don’t just miraculously get less busy so you can do something big, and especially not in a way that you can anticipate and plan for.

But lest you think I’m getting all pessimistic, let me assure you that I’m not. Because there’s never a good time also means that, equally, there’s never a bad time. It means you can stop waiting for the perfect moment, and just take action right now. It means that there’s one less criteria you need to worry about. You can’t see the future, you can’t know what’s to come. But you can take action in the present.

There’s a tweet I’ve seen a few times that always sticks with me that goes something like this: “Adulting is saying “next week, things will get easier” every week until you die”.

Does that resonate? It sure does for me. But instead of feeling defeated, this actually makes me feel powerful. Because instead of waiting for a relief that never comes, I have the agency to move forward, to make progress and to take action. Right now.

Don’t let waiting for a good time be your excuse to stagnate or suffer

When you wait to take action “until a better time” this is often a veil for fear that you might be shrouding in “good logic”.

Do you ever get stuck in research mode? You know SO much, but you haven’t taken a single step forward?

Maybe, you’ve read all my blog posts, but you haven’t yet implemented any tactics.

Maybe you’re afraid that if you take action, you might not succeed?

While, of course, there is a possibility that taking action leads to failure, there’s a much higher probability that by taking action you will move forward. You will make progress. And at the very least you will have learned something.

Action is the antidote to feeling stuck.

If you feel like you’ll never dig yourself out of the rut you’re in and so you don’t even bother to start, you’re right. You’re choosing a self-fulfilling, defeatist prophecy. But if you, instead, take action today, tomorrow you’ll be in a slightly better place. Even if you were scared to take that action.

So, don’t let fear best you.

Waiting delays your progress

When you wait for a good time to get started, you simply delay your progress. That’s it.

For every day you wait to get started, your goal is 1 day further away. If I asked you “When would you like to feel as though you had a good handle on your time?”, I’m guessing the answer would be “as soon as possible”. And if that’s the case, then why delay? The sooner you start, the sooner you reach your goals. There’s no upside to delay.

Waiting is inertia. And so is taking action.

The more you wait, the more waiting becomes your MO. You’re stuck in the inertia of doing nothing and it starts to feel comfortable, in a bad way. An object at rest stays at rest. Unless acted upon by an outside force. You can be that force for yourself.

If you take action, you’ll change your trajectory. An object in motion stays in motion. An action begets another action.

One step at a time you’re closer to your goals.

So, what are you waiting for?

If you’ve been struggling to make your time work for you, if you want to break free from the overcommitment trap, the procrastination paradox, the analysis paralysis and if you want start feeling good about how you use your time, there’s no better time to get started than right now.

Not sure what action to take?

