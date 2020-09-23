Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What Are You Allowing?

Don’t blame others. Shift how you feel about yourself.

Photo by Fares Hamouche on Unsplash
One time I was asked to counsel and provide support for a group of business partners. They were struggling to align in the vision for their business and in their trust of one another.

Within seconds of my introduction, one of the partners immediately began to challenge my credibility and questioned why he should listen to me.

Without hesitating, I challenged his level of respect, his lack of tact, and how he showed up in an undignified manner. I challenged him and asked how this was showing up in his relationships and his business results. 

I made sure he knew I wasn’t going to be pushed around and shrink.

I told him that his business had problems that he didn’t know how to fix and that I did. I said that he could either increase his respect level and I would stay, or he could continue his lack of respect and I would leave them with their problem that they couldn’t solve, but that I was confident I could.

I gave him the choice, and he invited me to continue.

After a few hours of teaching, coaching, and adding value, that same partner invited me back to continue working with them. He recognized my value and we became close allies. If I would have allowed him to shrink me, he wouldn’t have appreciated my talents and skills.

He challenged me because he was testing my boundaries. At that moment he became a bully. Bullies don’t like to be bullied, so when I pushed back, he relented. We made magic after that and they’re still getting value on the work we did together.

The world treats you the way you allow it to, and according to the way you perceive yourself.

Show up, and stand up for yourself. The respect level others have for you will instantly increase. It’s not disrespectful to honor yourself and your value, it’s the most loving thing you do for yourself and others.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    In addition to private coaching, Mike leads two mastermind groups – the Elite Mastermind and the Entrepreneur Mastermind – for business owners who want to grow their businesses while helping each other achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

