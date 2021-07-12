What Are The Things You Should Know About Quadratic Equations?

You see in our life we came across so many things where we required the basic knowledge of mathematics. So even if you thought you can easily run away from mathematics by selecting some other subject but you have to study mathematics at least in school years. That’s why you can’t run away from mathematics. You must have learned the quadratic formula in school life.

You must have learned 1 to 100 numbers in the early years of your school. They are called natural numbers. As you know numbers starting from zero are known as whole numbers. The next step is reading and writing big numbers of three to five digits. Then you have to learn integers, fractions, and prime numbers. Then you have to solve multiplication, division, addition, and subtraction problems. The next step is to understand equations.

You must have learned or heard about different types of equations in Algebra. There is a whole chapter for every type of equation. In higher mathematics, you have to deal with only equations. If you are planning to go for higher studies in mathematics then firstly you have to make your base clear. Also even if you are planning to take a science or commerce stream then also you have to make your basic mathematics clear. All these streams of science and commerce include the chapters on equations. Therefore you have to make your understanding of equations clear. As you know there are several types of equations, but you should know about at least linear equations, differential equations, and quadratic function. Now you must have thought why only these equations? Because these are the basic equations in mathematics and they are used everywhere. Let’s understand more about quadratic equations:

The basic format of a quadratic equation is ax^2+bx+c where a, b, c are the coefficients.

Quad means square and quadratic equation is also known as the equation of degree two.

In the above equation coefficient ‘a’ can’t be equal to zero as you can see when ‘a’ is equal to zero the equation no longer remains the quadratic equation.

While coefficient b and coefficient c can have any value including zero. This does not make any change to the quadratic equation as it still remains the quadratic equation.

There are three types of methods through which one can solve the quadratic equation. Solving the quadratic equation means finding the roots of the quadratic equations.

The roots should satisfy the quadratic equation that means when we replace the roots with ‘x’, the value of the equitation should become zero.

One of the methods to find the roots of the quadratic equation is factorization. Where you have to find the factor of coefficient c and select the factors in such a way that their addition or subtraction can match with the coefficient ‘b’.

The second method for finding roots is completing the square method. In this method, you have to use a formula where you have to divide the whole equation by the coefficient ‘a’. In the next step, you have to add the changed coefficient value of x on both sides. Let’s consider the term that you get on the right-hand side is ‘p’. In the next step, you have to add the value of [p*(changed coefficient of x) ^2] on both sides. Then after simplification, you will get the roots.

In the third method you have to use the formula of x = -b+/-under root b^2-4*a*c divide by multiplication of 2 and a. After putting the values you will get the roots.

These how you can solve the quadratic equation and find the roots.

Now you must have understood how easy mathematics is if you study it by considering real-life examples. You can understand mathematics more practically if you study it from Cube math. Similarly, by solving more and more examples of any mathematics topic such as quadratic function you can understand it. Also, you should focus on some interesting facts about numbers rather than remembering to try to find our fun in them.