What are the key aspects of Management

There are a wide varity of aspects that make up Good Management in the workplace and in the learning arena.

Organizing is a function of management, which plays an important role in the execution of planning. It ensures that all the efforts are focused in the right direction to achieve the organizational goal and all the available resources are being utilized efficiently. It involves creating an organizational structure, and utilizing the human resource in a better way to accomplish the goals.

It is the manager who is responsible for designing the duties and responsibilities of his employees and organizing functions helps managers to assign the individual jobs within the organization. We can summarize organizing function as follows,

Determine the standards of the work to be performed

Evaluate the authorities and responsibilities for each job position

Build a good relationship with different job positions

Regulate the rules of working in the organization

Leading

Leading is an effective function of good management, it involves the professional and casual ways of influencing others to work more efficiently under the lead of the manager. If the manager of the organization has the leading qualities, then his subordinates will follow him, and will put effort to achieve the organizational goals. To be an effective leader, managers must understand the personalities, attitudes, religious and ethical values of his team.

Controlling

Controlling functions help managers to determine that the overall performance does not deviate from planned standards. It makes sure that there is an effective and proper utilization of the available resources to attain the planned objectives of the organization. The manager evaluates the difference between the actual performance and the standard performance. Controlling function needs three steps, which include

Set the performance standards

Evaluate the actual performance against standard performance

Take the effective measures to achieve the standard performance

Builds Effective Interpersonal Relationships

Create an effective interpersonal relationship with all of your team members. A successful manager always treats his team members, colleagues and senior staff with respect. As a manager you need to trust your employees and pay full attention to them.

Interpersonal relationships between the manager and employees is very important. Every employee wants to be treated with respect and dignity. The manager needs to demonstrate that he cares about his team and he will keep his words. Learn to depend and trust your employees

Motivate the employees

As a manager, your success depends on your employees and if your team is well motivated then they successfully complete the work in a timely manner. A manager needs to be able to motivate his employees to give you the best result. Being a good motivator is very important for managers, the employees understand that they will be appreciated for their good performance. Take a look at this TEDX video discussing the puzzle of motivation.

A good team is an asset of the manager. All employees have different strengths and weaknesses, always use different approaches to motivate and encourage the individuals in your team. You can motivate your team by using different approaches such as:

Always thank your employees for their good work

Give time to your employees and listen to their ideas

Solve the problems faced by the employees

Always encourage creative ideas and initiatives by your team

Help your employee to grow and learn new skills

Communicate Effectively

Successful managers always communicate effectively with the employees in person. A manager should take time to talk to their employees and listen to their problems. It is a most common practice in management staff that they listen to the positive suggestions of their employees but ignore the complaints from them. An effective manager understands the value of listening to his team members.

Listening to the suggestions and complaints of the employees, not only helps management in making decisions, but also it motivates employees, and they feel that their opinion has value. The successful manager is always open to receive the positive and negative feedback from his team, he avoids being defensive, and tries to change his behavior according to the feedback.

Always answer to your employees with texts and emails

Two-way feedback and interaction is very effective to build a good team

Effective communication always makes your team members feel appreciated and acknowledged.

Build an Effective Team

Building an effective team is all about finding a group of people or individuals with the perfect mixture of professional skills. An effective team collaborates with all the team members more efficiently. A manager should have team builder skills, your employees as a team become more effective, creative and productive.

If you ask a successful manager about his team building methodology, then he would say “I hire the right person and get out of his way.” Hiring the right person for the right job is most important to build a good team. Managing a group of people is not an easy job. As a leader, managers have to organize everything for their employees to make sure the team works well.

Be willing to sit down to solve their problems

Let your employees know directly, if they are not working effectively

Arrange team competitions, which promote the team cooperation

Take time to motivate your team and organize morale-building activities

Choose an open work environment for your team

Discuss plans for projects – eg: game research projects or learning new skills.

Set the goals for you and your team

Always set goals for you and your team. The goals can be of two types, short-term goals and long-term goals. Setting goals for your team is absolutely essential to encourage employees. Using short-term goals help you to create an environment where your employees motivate and feel like winners, when they accomplish the goals.

By setting goals, you can evaluate whether your organization is on the right track or not. To be a successful manager with a successful team, you need to know the finish line. You and your team should have a clear understanding of your goals and objectives. Always set mini-goals, because they are easier to achieve and your employees remain motivated. Keep these important points in mind while setting your goals.