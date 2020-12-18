What are the five temptations?

I was in between reads… meaning I was not ready to start a major book… the last one was 324 pages. I reviewed my Audible downloads and found The Five Temptations was under 2 hours of reading time. I was just about to take a nap when I started playing the recorded book…. it was an engaging journey.

The storytelling device of a fable with fantasy-like avatars playing the role of the sage guide and the sleeping hero was spellbinding… I couldn’t sleep… I kept listening. In the end, I was rewarded with an end-of-lesson masterclass by the author. While I am not sure I would give the content 5 stars… I can honestly say the story is well worth the read for everyone who would like to reflect on what their best work and best self can evolve to with others.

As we close an unprecedented 2020 and consider how to enter the uncertainty of 2021 with caution yet planned forward movement, we may be well-served by nurturing our internal heroes while we prepare to engage the world beyond. The five temptations of a CEO is a great device to help us start a new chapter in a new year.