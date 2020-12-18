Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What are the five temptations?

Book Review

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I was in between reads… meaning I was not ready to start a major book… the last one was 324 pages. I reviewed my Audible downloads and found The Five Temptations was under 2 hours of reading time. I was just about to take a nap when I started playing the recorded book…. it was an engaging journey.

The storytelling device of a fable with fantasy-like avatars playing the role of the sage guide and the sleeping hero was spellbinding… I couldn’t sleep… I kept listening. In the end, I was rewarded with an end-of-lesson masterclass by the author. While I am not sure I would give the content 5 stars… I can honestly say the story is well worth the read for everyone who would like to reflect on what their best work and best self can evolve to with others.

As we close an unprecedented 2020 and consider how to enter the uncertainty of 2021 with caution yet planned forward movement, we may be well-served by nurturing our internal heroes while we prepare to engage the world beyond. The five temptations of a CEO is a great device to help us start a new chapter in a new year.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What Teaching Sunday School To Toddlers Taught Me About Mindful Learning

    by Shane Schick
    Community//

    Art Bell: “Find a good writing group.”

    by Ben Ari
    //

    I Let My Mounting Expectations Temporarily Get The Best of Me

    by Jessica Ortner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.