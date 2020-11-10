What Are The Benefits of Peer to Peer Recognition?

Today, employees want to get recognized by their peers at the workplace. A peer recognition program can help you create an open communication culture and convey a message that every employee’s feedback has value.

Here are some benefits of peer-to-peer recognition:

1. Strong Work Relationships

Building an organizational culture where employees make a special effort to value their colleagues like sending a thank you email or an empowering note on their workspace has endless benefits.

This develops a feeling of gratitude and brings a team together. The habit of giving and receiving recognition encourages them to do their best.

2. Foster a Culture of Trust

Imagine a company where peers trust each other – what else would you want as an employer?

Peer recognition programs help to foster a culture of trust in the workspace. When employees trust their colleagues, they put in more effort to be collaborative with their fellow team members.

Research conducted by PeoplePulse indicates that organizations using strategic peer recognition programs are 48% more likely to report high staff engagement.

3. Improve Employee Happiness and Retention

“Hey John, your presentation was excellent. The charts were well done and easy to read. I really appreciate your hard work on this!”

Positive feedback, like the example above, is a form of employee recognition – a crucial element of employee engagement and happiness.

All of us feel happy when we are recognized for the great work we do or the times we help someone. Simple recognition can improve employee happiness at work, and it leads to employee retention.

4. Promote Transparency at Work

When you appreciate your team member or even your manager for their amazing work, it shows that your organization respects your voice and gives every employee the power of equality.

It helps you to build a transparent and open work culture. And this transparency drives employees to lift their game and be open with their colleagues.

5. Encourage Teamwork

Teamwork is an integral part of the workplace. Smooth flow of information and better decision making makes a project move forward at a faster rate. Peer to peer recognition helps the team to praise a particular members’ hard work. And it boosts the team spirit.

