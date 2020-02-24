What Are The Aftereffects Of Not Washing Your Baby Feeding Bottles?

Imagine taking your infant for a stroll and carrying the baby feeding bottle along with you. After all, a wise step to follow for every mother. After some time, the baby feels hungry, and you use the feeding bottle. Once the milk is finished, you close the bottle and cover it while keeping it back in your baby bag. You think that you will rinse and wash the bottle once you get back home. However, you forget, and the bottle remains dirty for more than 24 hours.

Well, is this becoming a habit? Are you constantly forgetting to wash and sterilize the baby feeding bottles after using them? What can be the aftereffects of this habit on your child’s health?

Germs: Most Prevalent In Unwashed Feeding Bottles

Young mothers are always taught to keep their baby’s belongings clean and tidy, and baby feeding bottles top this list. The reason being that food remains, which accumulate in the bottles, give rise to dangerous germs. These germs can cause various health-related issues in your baby. Some of these diseases can be Fever, influenza, diarrhea, etc. Thus, if you are teaching your baby to ‘wash the hands before and after eating’ or ‘wash the hands after playing with a toy,’ then you should also follow this good habit of washing the feeding bottle there and then.

Unwashed Bottles: Breeding Ground for Germs

As the baby drinks from the bottle, some portion of his saliva remains on the bottle’s nipple. Thus, when you do not wash or sterilize the bottle properly, you invite germs and bacteria to feed on the bottle. Therefore, it is always advisable to fill the baby’s bottle with the quantity which you think would be sufficient for one time feeding. You can always add later on if the baby requires more. Also, this would make sure that no milk is wasted, and you can wash the bottle easily as well. Also, there would be no uneaten or half-eaten portions of food in the refrigerator.

Bacteria: Hampering the Baby’s Growth

Bottles that are not appropriately sterilized can give rise to bacteria growth as well. These bacteria can again lead to various illnesses in the baby. Are you aware that certain bacteria can grow in the bottle due to the cross-contamination of food while preparing meals? If the bottle comes into contact with different food substances, it can lead to an increased danger of the bottle getting infected. Just rinsing the bottle with plain water also does not reduce the threat of the growth of bacteria. Thus, always use a mild cleanser to wash the bottle properly to prevent any bacteria growth.

Gastroenteritis: A Dangerous Illness Caused By Unwashed Feeding Bottle

As per experts, unwashed feeding bottles can cause many communicable diseases, such as Gastroenteritis. This is an infection that occurs in intestines. This said infection leads to vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhea. Thus, sanitizing the bottle is always an effective way of preventing your baby from any kind of such communicable virus.

Always Sanitize the Feeding Bottles

Sanitizing the bottle is imperative for keeping your infant hale and hearty. Also, if an infected person touches the baby’s bottle, sanitizing, it will make sure that the baby does not catch the infection. Also, it will make sure that the chances of a baby getting any kind of illness reduces to a great extent.

Are you aware of the fact that as per health practitioners, babies’ immune system is very weak? Thus, they are at a higher risk of catching infections than adults. This is the reason why young mothers are taught to maintain cleanliness around their children. This includes keeping the baby’s belongings clean as well, and feeding bottles are at the top of the list.

A feeding bottle is the most vulnerable object when it comes to the baby’s health as it directly comes into contact with the child’s saliva. Moreover, since the baby takes the bottle into the mouth, many germs and bacteria can enter his body easily. Thus, it is always advisable to keep the bottle clean and sanitized. There are many kinds of mild cleansers which can help you in this regard.

However, always read the instructions properly written on the cleanser bottles before using them. The reason being that some cleansers may be very strong and not appropriate for regular use. Also, make sure that you read the reviews about these cleansers on different forums and then order.

So, clean the feeding bottles regularly while taking care of the sanitization of the bottle and keep your baby away from all kinds of infections and diseases. This is an important parenting lesson that every young and new parent needs to learn thoroughly. Happy parenting!