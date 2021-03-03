Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What are the 5 steps that help a person to remain more present in his daily life?

People are constantly exploring various methods to manage stress and feel happier and peaceful in their day to day life. This can be achieved very easily if one can remain more present in his daily life.  Meditation and mindfulness have been found to be beneficial to cultivate more presence in our daily life. One can […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
become more present in daily life

People are constantly exploring various methods to manage stress and feel happier and peaceful in their day to day life. This can be achieved very easily if one can remain more present in his daily life. 

Meditation and mindfulness have been found to be beneficial to cultivate more presence in our daily life. One can achieve this condition, only by addressing the main obstacle to remain more present which is our own thought. To become more present and centered in oneself, one has to understand the mind and its working. Let us try to understand how one can control the formation of thoughts in him and remain more active at the present moment.  

  1. Start from the source 

Any thought in a human being arises from the input he receives through his senses which are processed with ego, intellect and the subconscious. A person who wants to control his mind has to minimize his sensory inputs. He must also learn to ignore the unnecessary inputs. One cannot shut his sensory inputs. But he can train himself not to be more influenced by sensory communications. He can also keep himself less interested in sensory pleasures. 

  1. Move past your limitations 

One has to study how to overcome his ego and intellect. First get rid of your ego. Try to remain detached from your ideas about yourself as well as others.  Try to keep an open mind towards new concepts and thoughts. Learning to neglect the intellect means knowing the limitations of it. Intellect can identify only what it knows already. It cannot understand or analyze anything that it does not know already. So try to be more connected to the present moment. And try not to analyze anything based on what you know already. 

  1. Take it slow 

It is not necessary that one has to master this technique completely to bring out changes in his life and attitude. Knowing these principles and willing to apply these concepts whole-heartedly will help him to progress substantially. The key to staying at present is taking it slowly.  

  1. Apply the practices 

It is necessary to practice meditation and pratyahara. Pratyahara is limiting the sensory input to get control over your mind. Just like in a computer, the thoughts produced by the sensory inputs will help you to remove distractions if you have sufficiently practiced pratyahara. Meditation is good for helping you to stay detached from ego, subconscious and intellect. 

  1. Stay mindful 

Meditation can be easily practiced by staying concentrated on any one object.  When you feel distracted during this practice, bring back your mind and try again to concentrate on the object (For example your breath) you were concentrating earlier. As you continue practicing this meditation you will begin to understand that your thoughts are not yours. You can select which thoughts are to be entertained and which are to be neglected. 

    Martin Walker, Yoga Teacher

    Myself Martin Walker, and I'm a Yoga educator with more than 5 years of yoga instructing experience. I have journeyed various nations, for instance, – UK, India, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, USA, France, etc.. I have gotten from some best in the business and now I'm more devoted in setting others up for Yin Yoga.

    Born in United States, anyway with supernatural bond I have reliably been energetic about Vedic and Yoga guidance. I began my career from Vedic learning school and grew up to change into a touch of complete yoga training course.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    TOMSK, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 30, 2020: A medical worker is seen after a shift at Tomsk&#039;s emergency care hospital that treats patients with COVID-19 infection. Taisiya Vorontsova/TASS.No use Russia.
    Community//

    Dreaming Away Pandemic Nightmares

    by Michael Laitman
    Community//

    If You Aspire to Be a Great Leader, Be Present

    by Jacqueline Carter, Rasmus Hougaard
    Community//

    Simpler Living -The Key To A Better Life

    by Sushma Krishnan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.