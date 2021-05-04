What are Some of the Best Ways to Find Inner Peace?

The one that is bound, and the one that suffers being bound, is the one that seeks peace, is the one that seeks liberation. Who is bound? It is our ego that is bound and who suffers the pain of bondage, and it is this very ego that wants peace.

So, here are some of the best ways to find the inner peace:

When we attain Gnan (Self-Realization) from the Gnani Purush, the ego is liberated.

Hence, this is the best way to find inner peace. The peace one finds after Self-Realization is the real peace. Real peace means one that remains forever! To attain real peace, Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan, an enlightened being says, “you must to go to a ‘Gnani Purush’ and receive his grace. Once you receive his grace, your worries will end, and your daily, worldly activities will carry on in harmony.”

With the science of Akram, it is possible to attain Atma Gnan (Self-Realization) even while living with your wife and your children. You can attain Atma Gnan while living the worldly life and fulfilling your parental and other duties. “In Gnan Vidhi, I will cut the ropes of ignorance that have kept you bound for infinite lives. It does not require any effort on your part. I will give you your Atma (Self, the Soul) in your hands, so all that remains, is for you to enjoy the bliss of the experience”, says Dadashri.

Thus, this is the elevator path to inner peace and bliss!

After you take Gnan (Self-Realization), the following ways shall become fairly easy. However, the following ways will work even when you have not yet attained Self-Realization.

The intent to hurt no one.

This is one of the sure ways to live a peaceful life. For that, every morning, say this prayer atleast five times before God, “May no living being be caused the slightest hurt through my thoughts, words or actions.” When you hurt no one, no one shall come to hurt you, and your life becomes peaceful.

Adjust Everywhere:

Revered Gnani Purush Dadashri’s golden maxim ‘Adjust Everywhere’, when applied in life, the worldly life gets filled with inner peace and happiness!

Life is all about taking adjustments anyways. From birth until death, willingly or unwillingly, we have to adjust in every situation! And if one fails to adjust, terrible conflicts continue to occur. With family and friends, in business or with the boss, with the buyer and the seller, if we do not adjust, mountains of misery will pile up. So, why not make adjustments with right understanding then? This helps prevent numerous conflicts and establishes peace and happiness within.

Avoid Clashes:

Avoid clashes – By accepting this maxim of the Akram Scientist, Param Pujya Dadashri, countless of people have been lifted! Their lives have been filled with peace and joy, and they have become pursuers of liberation. To attain such a state, all one has to do is to make a firm resolve that, ‘I do not want to get into clashes with anyone at all. Even if the other person tries hard to start a clash, I definitely do not want to get into a clash, in any way possible.’ That is all! The person who has just this much resolve will naturally begin to attain the insight from within to avoid clashes and make his life peaceful.

Accept ‘Whatever has Happened is Justice’:

Never, not even for a single second, has there been a discrepancy in Nature’s justice. The world does not operate outside of regulation, it is always in regulation. It is completely in the realm of justice. (Based on one’s past karma), it rewards the one who is to be rewarded; it punishes the one who is to be punished. Therefore, however much the knowledge of ‘Whatever has happened is justice’ will be applied in life, that much peace will prevail, and during adverse circumstances, not even a single atom will get disturbed within.

Dadashri says, “We have made this plain and simple discovery. It is because of seeking justice (in matters where we are suffering) that all these people have been bruised and even after that, whatever ended up happening was the same result. At the end of it all, the exact same result came about. Then, why not understand it (i.e. Whatever has happened is justice) right from the beginning? This is simply an interference of the ego!” Just try to set this ‘knowledge’; then a lot of your pain will reduce and peace will prevail!

Know, ‘The Fault is of the Sufferer’

Absolutely Revered Dadashri has given one more practically applicable maxim i.e. ‘The fault is of the sufferer’. This priceless maxim is filled with real knowledge. Hence, it resolves all our entanglements and brings about a satisfactory closure to our questions that arise inside us at the time of suffering. This is how it helps foster inner peace even to the most common person.

Why do we have to suffer pain? It is due to our fault that we have been bound. People have not come to bind us. When the fault is destroyed, there will be liberation. For instance, if someone insults us, it is really because of our past karma. It means it’s our fault due to which we have had to suffer the insult – ‘The fault is of the Sufferer’. Yet, we attack the person who insults us, due to the wrong belief ingrained in us that, ‘I am right. The other person is at fault. Why did he insult me for no reason?’ We forget that the reason is our own past karma! On the contrary, we must feel grateful to the person for freeing us from the bondage of that past karma. ‘By being grateful you will not spoil your mind, and you will keep your peace. This is a principle!’ suggests Dadashri.

Freedom Through Apology & Repentace (Pratikraman):

The principle is that ‘if you are not at fault, no one in this world will bother you.’ And if we are suffering, it means it is our fault. The fault is already made, but we still have a way to find inner peace – the way of Pratikraman. Pratikraman is the greatest weapon for peace and bliss. Pratikraman means we apologize before God, “Dear God, I made this mistake. Please forgive me and grant me strength so that I do not do this mistake again.”

These are the different ways one can find inner peace because of this Gnan. When mental problems, physical problems or external problems do not bother you anymore, you know that Gnan is real. Even though you live the worldly life, nothing of the worldly life will affect you. Such is the glory of the Science of Akram.