What Are Ancestral Money Blocks? Plus Strategies to Remove Them

In my book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness, I outlined several money blocks that serve to block financial abundance and success. One of the major blocks to financial freedom is our money mindset. In Holistic Wealth, I also discussed the scarcity mindset vs. the holistic wealth mindset and the law of abundance. The book outlines the major money blocks to financial freedom. Ancestral money blocks, are essentially false beliefs about money passed down from your ancestors, that prevent you from achieving financial success.

On season two of the Holistic Wealth Podcast with Keisha Blair, in episode 29, I spoke with Jena-Sophia, Subconscious Specialist about healing ancestral money blocks. Jena-Sophia is a world-renowned subconscious specialist and healer who has worked with celebrities, Fortune 500 CEOs, athletes and high-performers. According to Jena-Sophia: “on a very energetic level, we are all connected to our ancestors”.

“The same eggs for example, that were in your mother’s womb, she was holding that life before you came. So you are actually absorbing the traumas, the perceptions and the programs and patterns that came before you. So a really great place to start to try to figure out your ancestral money blocks is looking back at what your parents or caregivers, were saying about money. What was the generation before that saying about money and really looking at the lineage of how money was talked about and related to how much you felt worthy of what you thought you could and couldn’t do”.

How The Subconscious Mind Works

In order to fully understand how these ancestral money blocks are passed down, it’s useful to understand how the subconscious mind works. According to Jena-Sophia, if you think of an iceberg, and think about the very tip of the iceberg that you can actually see, as being the conscious part of you – which is about 5%. Then there’s this huge iceberg underneath: the subconscious, which is all your patterns and programs, and things you’ve picked up from society, from parental programming, all of these things are creating a perception of what you can and cannot do. So between the third trimester, to the age of seven, our subconscious mind is being solidified.

Three Ancestral Money Blocks To Abundance

There a few major money blocks as it relates to achieving financial freedom and abundance. These major money blocks are also discussed at length in my book Holistic Wealth. These blocks could also be ancestral money blocks (or blocks that developed over time through various influences).

1. A Scarcity Mentality

In the Holistic Wealth Personal Workbook, I outlined in detail the major characteristics of the holistic scarcity mindset. People who languish in a holistic scarcity mindset are convinced that abundance is scarce, so they think of life in terms of win-lose terms. This belief system sees the world as a zero-sum game. If someone else has more – it means I will have less and vice-versa. They struggle to feel financially secure, it’s a very limiting belief system, that also values ego above all else, and views setbacks as a permanent constraint rather than temporary.

If you carry this belief system, its ok, it might have been passed down from generations, from systems of oppression, even systemic racism and barriers. Its also good to have a firm sense of self-awareness, forgiveness and healing.

2. Net Worth Equals Self-Worth

The second major money block is a belief system that your net worth is tied to your self-worth and that having a certain salary or title – or a certain net worth makes you better or worst than others. Inevitably, this belief system can lead to disaster, if your self worth is constantly tied to your net worth. On any given day, or any given life-altering setback, it could mean that you see yourself (or someone else) as a failure.

Again, in certain cultures, in some families, more prominence is given to those who are seen as successful, when “success” is only tied to net worth or material possessions. This is another example, of how ancestral money blocks can manifest themselves.

3. The Comparison Game

Comparison to others puts you into an energy and mind frame of lack and scarcity. When you release this money block, and channel gratitude instead, you will begin to feel more abundant. The comparison game starts very early in our lives, within families, with siblings, friends, on the playground – and for simple things. In adulthood it can turn into jealousy, envy, and even intense dislike. It fosters competition and rivalry – and eventually leads to a situation where we constantly move the goal-posts in an effort to out-compete and out-do.

Change this paradigm and start to celebrate the successes of those around you. Start with gratitude for your own unique journey and purpose and the universe will respond in kind.

Three Ways To Attract Abundance

Now that we’ve identified some of the major money blocks, there are some great ways of healing your money mindset and releasing these ancestral money blocks, in order to live an intentionally designed life.

Honor Your Own Money Story

When you release ancestral money blocks and become self-aware about your own personal relationship with money you can begin to re-write your own personal money story. That process begins with knowing your own personal financial identity. I developed the Personal Financial Identities Framework based on my book Holistic Wealth, along with a free quiz to help you identify your own personal financial identity. This will enable you to start honouring your own money story and to help identify your own money blocks to abundance (including ancestral money blocks).

Embracing your own personal financial identity allows for self-awareness, self-preservation and self-advocacy. Whenever you feel anxiety, worry or stress around a certain money decision, practice the Holistic Wealth Method, that I outlined in Holistic Wealth, and start to think of your decisions as depletions or additions to your holistic wealth bank account. Use your personal financial identity to start re-writing your personal money story and you will immediately start to feel a shift in energy and abundance.

Release Your Fears and Embrace Holistic Healing

Ancestral money blocks often involve emotions wrapped up in fear and feelings of self-worth. It’s important to release trauma and fear and anxiety around money. Holistic healing addresses the mind, body, health and wealth connection to allow for a more holistic approach to healing our anxieties and stress associated with trauma. The Institute on Holistic Wealth has a self-paced, online course on holistic healing.

Say A Prayer For Abundance and Forgiveness

Spiritual self-renewal is an amazing part of healing and compassion. Prayer also allows us to manifest the life we want and to release ancestral money blocks and traumas. I wrote an article about the Four Laws of Spiritual Self-Renewal, which is also instructive. On the Holistic Wealth podcast, Jena-Sophia also recommended this Hawaiian prayer below.

HO’OPONOPONO: A BEAUTIFUL HAWAIIAN PRAYER FOR FORGIVENESS

Gratitude is immensely powerful. The practice of Ho’oponopono healing is simple and so effective. It works on a subconscious level, so it’s the idea that anything that comes into my reflection is something that I have within me, even if I don’t see it. This is especially so with ancestral money blocks.

The ho’oponopono prayer goes like this:

“I’m sorry, Please forgive me, Thank you, I love you.”

You can repeat this prayer (or a prayer that you are comfortable with), anytime you’re going through a difficult time. Anytime you have something come into your awareness that you don’t like or that brings you feelings of anxiety or stress.

