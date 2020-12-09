Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

WHAT ANTARCTIC ICE SHELVES CAN TELL US ABOUT GLOBAL WARMING

Over the last three decades, the Antarctic Peninsula has undergone immense change. Researchers attribute this to both atmospheric and oceanic warming. One large effect of this is the collapse of the Larsen A Ice Shelf in 1995 followed by the break up of Larsen B seven years later. Researchers have now turned their attention to Larsen C, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Over the last three decades, the Antarctic Peninsula has undergone immense change. Researchers attribute this to both atmospheric and oceanic warming. One large effect of this is the collapse of the Larsen A Ice Shelf in 1995 followed by the break up of Larsen B seven years later. Researchers have now turned their attention to Larsen C, as its neighbors (the large, floating ice platforms that form where the coastline meets the ocean), have met their demise.

Changes that cause thinner ice shelves make it more likely that they will break up, but they also lead to melting. It’s been known that freshwater from melting ice shelves flows into the oceans, contributing to rising sea levels. But scientists were not entirely sure how the oceans themselves contribute to the phenomenon of melting ice shelves, in part because the thick ice prevented larger vessels from accessing the ice shelf. So they headed back to the ice shelf to find out.

A team began the Weddell Sea Expedition to measure changes, especially chunks broken off from the larger iceberg A-68 to determine how the ocean impacts the ice shelves. The project produced the highest spatial resolution sampling in that location as of yet, and researchers were able to gain a better view of underwear conditions. Researchers learned that a mass of warmer foreign water had been mixing into the Larsen C Ice Shelf to mix with the colder water. That mixing allowed the warmer water to further disperse around the world.

With this knowledge, scientists have come to understand that changes which occur far from the Antarctic can impact Antarctic Bottom Water and Antarctic ice shelves. It also points scientists in a direction for future research. Computer models will need to be updated to include the complex relationship between warm ocean water, ice shelves, and melting freshwater. As they stand, these models fail to take that interplay into consideration, and thus those people and policies that rely on that information are missing a crucial part of the bigger picture.

Fortunately, members of the community that create models based on this type of oceanic activity are hard at work updating those models and creating projects that utilize this information, and climate science is likely to greatly benefit from it.

    Barry Nerhus, Experienced Biologist and Environmental Enthusiast

    Barry Nerhus is the founder and senior biologist of Endemic Environmental Services, Inc. He is also the president of the Institute for Conservation Research and Education. Barry strongly believes in understanding and conserving the environment as well as habitats throughout southern California. Having a passion for conservation biology, Barry also teaches part-time at a local community college to educate individuals!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Global Warming Is Causing Desert Snow, Local Extinctions and Un-Seasonal Warm Winter Temperatures

    by Tammy Sons
    Well-Being//

    What’s Good for You Is Good for Our Planet

    by Dean Ornish, MD
    Community//

    Globalization 4.0: Valuing our Shared Humanity and Our Common Home Part IV

    by Catherine Cunningham, PhD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.