What advice would l like to give my younger self?

What would the 53-year-old Marci want to say to the 17-year-old Marci?

Each week I ask this question of my Permission to Heal podcast guests and although their answers vary, most follow the same theme. Most of us want to tell our younger selves that despite all our anxiety and worrying everything we think we want works out well. And, in most cases, we wasted a lot of time and energy worrying about things that were not relevant and didn’t matter anyway.

When I was a child and adolescent, I spent most of my time trying to be the daughter I thought my mother wanted and trying to avoid and sidestep the things I thought would make her angry and bring out the Cruella daVil side of her bipolar personality. This people-pleasing trait of mine became dominant in my life and dictated the flow of most of my relationships, my mother, father, friends, and boyfriends. The only way I felt worthy of affection, love, respect, and kindness from others was to do everything I could to make them happy even if those choices ran contrary to what I wanted for myself and what would make me happy. My happiness and comfort, in most cases, were beside the point. My mother told me that real love required sacrifice and I placed myself in the role of sacrificial lamb for everyone’s love.  

If I could go back and tell my younger self anything it would be that this dynamic doesn’t work at all. It is not, and has never been my job, or even in my power, to make people happy. That happiness is up to them.

What little Marci needed to know was that she was worthy of love, respect, kindness, and affection just because she existed. She was enough just as she was. She was innately enough and worthy and loveable. She should trust her inner knowing – that voice in her very generous heart that whispers the truth. Through finding stillness and listening to her inner knowing she would learn what made her happy, what her authentic wishes and hopes were, and who she wanted in her life. All the tools she needed to create the beautiful life she desired were inside her all along.

We are human beings. We are lovable, worthy, and perfectly imperfect just as we are. Because we are.

We are not human doings. Our worthiness is not linked to anything we do for others. It is not conditional on how we please others or perform.

I’ll repeat it again. We are human beings. We are lovable, worthy, and perfectly imperfect just as we are. Because we are.

Repeat after me.

“I am enough. I am loveable, worthy, and perfectly imperfect just as I am. I am deserving of love, respect, kindness, and affection just for being me.”

If you say it softly enough to your generous heart, your inner knowing will recognize the words and they will ring true.

    Marci Brockmann, Author📕 Podcaster 🎧 Artist 🎨 Educator 💻

    For Marci Brockmann, joy in life comes through real, human connections for it is there that empathy and compassion are born. She is a survivor of mental illness and addiction. She loves with all her heart and is a devoted mother, wife, teacher, friend, daughter, aunt, and sister.

    Her Permission to Heal podcast engages in meaningful, deeply human conversations using voices to inspire connection, compassion, understanding, empathy, and whole-hearted wellness. Listen. Subscribe. Review. Share.  

    Please support PTH and Marci's philanthropic goals of helping people with addiction recover through treatment to rebuild their lives through a subscription through Patreon and help PTH be of benefit to a larger audience. Patreon.com/PermissiontoHeal 

    Marci's memoir Permission to Land: Searching for Love, Home & Belonging is about surviving a dysfunctional, mentally abusive family and thriving – learning to love yourself and build a life of love, joy, success, and belonging. 

    Permission to Land: Personal Transformation Through Writing is a guided expressive writing journal with over 100 pages of writing prompts to help you uncover your past, illuminate your present, and guide you into your own bright, hopeful future with more clarity, awareness, and confidence than ever before.

    Both her books are available on Amazon, B&N, or anywhere books are sold, and at MarciBrockmann.com.

    Please read, share, heart, and if you're so inclined, leave a comment. You can email her or catch up with her on her blog, YouTube Channel, website, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram

    She founded the wellness and empowerment FB Community Permission to Heal Safe to Fly. Its mission is to empower people through a commitment to personal healing and our wellness journeys.

    💜 Empathy begins when we share our stories & hearts💜

