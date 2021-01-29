What about your Purpose? Written by Cheryl Jacobs

Trying to find out who we are and what our purpose in life are not easy tasks. For most of us, life is an uneven journey with unexpected twists, turns, and side roads; a journey of discovering what’s important to us. Depending on where we are in life, priorities will vary, and our perspective will change with the experiences, successes, and failures we have or do not have.

As we reflect on our quest to find purpose, here are nine important reminders:

Be curious

Don’t set limitations; continue to challenge yourself

Be ok with failing and learning

Be resilient, accept change, and demonstrate growth

Identify your passions

Understand and accept yourself and others

Be humble and authentic

Learn from others

Admit what you don’t know and learn from others

Your purpose is who you are and what makes you unique; it is your brand, what you are driven to achieve, the essence of what makes you tick, and the impact you will have on the world around you.

