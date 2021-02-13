What about your Purpose?

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Trying to find out who we are and what our purpose in life are not easy tasks. For most of us, life is an uneven journey with unexpected twists, turns, and side roads; a journey of discovering what’s important to us. Depending on where we are in life, priorities will vary, and our perspective will change with the experiences, successes, and failures we have or do not have. 

As we reflect on our quest to find purpose, here are nine important reminders:

  • Be curious
  • Don’t set limitations; continue to challenge yourself
  • Be ok with failing and learning
  • Be resilient, accept change, and demonstrate growth
  • Identify your passions
  • Understand and accept yourself and others
  • Be humble and authentic
  • Learn from others
  • Admit what you don’t know and learn from others

Your purpose is who you are and what makes you unique; it is your brand, what you are driven to achieve, the essence of what makes you tick, and the impact you will have on the world around you.

Want to understand more about your natural drives and motivators? Click here to take a complimentary PI Behavioral Assessment or read more in Chuck Mollor’s new best-selling Book, The Rise of the Agile Leader: Can You Make the Shift? Click here to buy the book

About MCG Partners

MCG Partners a woman-owned consultancy specializing in leadership, team and organizational development solutions. We help businesses optimize success through the entire management life-cycle. MCG Partners is also a Predictive Index® (PI®) certified partner. To learn more please contact Stephanie Holmgren at [email protected] and at mcgpartners.com.

    Cheryl Jacobs

    Share your comments below.

