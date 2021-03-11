What About You – Why Backing Yourself Is Just As Important

I bet you are the biggest, brightest, most sparkly cheerleader in the world. I reckon you’re totally invested in injecting confidence and a can do attitude in all those around you, whether it’s your children, your partner, family members, your friends/peers or those you work with. You’ll tell them to “go for it” and that they can do it.

Now let’s flick to you. Does your dialogue to self continue along the same theme? Are you as prepared to back yourself as you are other people. I’m guessing it probably doesn’t have the same gusto or conviction.

Can you imagine what you would be able to achieve if you gave yourself even the smallest percentage of backing that you give other people?

If you could simply dull the self talk for a little. Turn off the dialogue of all the reasons why you can’t or why you shouldn’t or why it’s not possible for you and instead tune into the “I can, I will, watch me” vibration. The difference in outcome would be immense.

Let me tell you a story.

In 2018 I knew that I wanted to change the way I was living. I was feeling unfit, unhealthy and fairly uncomfortable. I wouldn’t have used the word “uncomfortable” at the time as I was ridiculously comfortable in that uncomfort as it was familiar and felt safe.

Initially I paid lip service to these desires. I had a dialogue that I’d give it a shot and that I would do the polite little pieces.

My expectations where minimal and do you know what, we get exactly what we expect. We meet our expectations with a similar energy and seek that outcome to prove ourselves right. As you can imagine, my outcomes were limited.

I knew that I needed to change my approach. I knew that I needed to get my pom-poms out and I needed to become my biggest cheerleader. Making my health and wellness non-negogitable and backing myself in the same way as I back countless other people on a day to day basis.

YES, you are capable.

YES, you are able.

YES, you can do whatever you set your mind to.

YES, it’s within you.

YES you can be tenacious and determined and you can do more than cope with it all, you can thrive.

So this little article is just a little reminder that you are much more capable than you are giving yourself credit for right now and that if only you take the choice to back yourself, change your dialogue and treat yourself in the same way as the others around us that we will buoy with our words, given them a whole stack of motivation and hand them your belief in them in spades.

One little one I always roll back to is a quote from Yoda “do or do not, there is no try.”

Now’s the time to do that thing that’s niggling in the back of your mind, backing yourself full out and knowing you’re able.