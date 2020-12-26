What about Talking to Strangers?

I have read all of the author’s books. Malcom is a gifted writer. The narrative zigs and zags in history using strangers as a common thread. Malcom’s points are jagged and — at times painfully share the brutal truth of American black history and frays in social justice. I purchased the Audible version of the book, and I believe that is the only reason I could listen “not read” the book in its entirety.. What I loved about the audible version was that it included sounds, music, and resembled more of a podcasts with voices from some of the live characters… compelling presentation of story… just not for everyone.