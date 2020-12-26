Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What about Talking to Strangers?

Book Review

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

 I have read all of the author’s books. Malcom is a gifted writer. The narrative zigs and zags in history using strangers as a common thread. Malcom’s points are jagged and — at times painfully share the brutal truth of American black history and frays in social justice. I purchased the Audible version of the book, and I believe that is the only reason I could listen “not read” the book in its entirety.. What I loved about the audible version was that it included sounds, music, and resembled more of a podcasts with voices from some of the live characters… compelling presentation of story… just not for everyone.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Two New Books to Listen to:

    by JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D.
    Community//

    Divine Justice: Majesty in the Margins

    by JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D.
    Community//

    The Warmth of Other Suns

    by JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.