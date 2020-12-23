Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What a Leader Must Do Everyday For Success | Shaun Dallas Dance

Human nature dictates that we will always search for the magic solution to happiness. For some, that means money. For others, it means power. Some people just want to be able to provide for their loved ones. Whenever we see specimens of our species that appear to have it all, it’s only logical to want to pick their brains and expose all the tips and tricks that might help us, too. Successful entrepreneurs such as Bill Gates and Warren Buffet are continually interviewed about their routines and daily regimens. They have given some hints about how they stay focused and maintain perspective.

A leader is only as good as their team, so it stands to reason that a good leader will do everything possible to see his team members succeed. One example is by leading in a democratic style that involves employees in the decision-making process. Another leadership style that has proven to be very successful is the coaching style. This mentor/mentee relationship encourages your subordinates to grow within the company. 

Good leaders also clearly make their expectations known. They are entirely transparent concerning goals and progress reports. They have a set meeting time for employees, so they know exactly when to prepare for a break. The meetings are brief and only cover what is necessary, with the proviso that any employee can always direct message with additional questions. Holding a structured meeting at a scheduled time ensures that employees are not losing momentum or interrupting client communications. In addition, employees who are invited to regular company meetings feel more secure about their positions and the company’s strength as a whole. 

Emotional intelligence is a way of measuring how well a leader handles conflict resolution and shows empathy to others. It is also essential to self-manage your emotions in a leadership position because of the power you hold. This includes setting aside any personal feelings or biases when making managerial decisions. It also means admitting when you’ve made a mistake. Trust and loyalty are very precious commodities, and they are worth nurturing. You will have your employees’ respect if you lead by example. 

Everyone likes to be acknowledged for an excellent job. Most people prefer public recognition over a material item, such as a gift card. It’s the public praise that boosts their confidence and makes them feel proud. It’s also contagious. Having a team shoutout to someone who did a great job will inspire other employees to want that same admiration. 

This article was originally published at https://shaundallasdance.net/

    Shaun Dallas Dance, CEO at Infinite Enterprise Solutions

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations. Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

