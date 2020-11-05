What a Car Crash Does To Your Body

The body was not designed to absorb the kind of trauma you might experience in a car accident. Since this is true, of course, your body is affected in different ways, which occur too often in Albany. The following are a few examples of how the body might be affected.

Obvious Injuries

One type of injury your body could sustain is a head injury, and this is especially true if you aren’t wearing a seat belt or you hit something in the vehicle like your dashboard or windshield.

The reason a car accident can cause damage is that your body is going at the same speed as the car. A sudden stop doesn’t stop the body, so when the head hits something, it can get damaged along with any other part of your body.

Whiplash Injury

Whiplash is a common injury that folks suffer in a car accident, and it’s an injury people don’t always feel right away. This is one reason why you should always get checked out after an accident, just in case something is wrong. Sometimes, proving that you’ve suffered whiplash is going to require an experienced car accident lawyer in Albany.

This type of injury happens when the neck jerks drastically, the way it is when you’re rear-ended. The muscles and tendons in your neck should not stretch like this, which causes whiplash.

Legs and Arms

Car companies have done their best to make their vehicles as safe as possible. There are airbags in vehicles along with seat belts, and now there’s technology to help detect potential dangers to warn drivers. Still, with all of this, your arms and legs aren’t protected should you be in a car crash.

If you are in an accident, the chances of suffering injuries related to your arms or legs are high. You might see fractures, contusions, scrapes, or cuts. An injury must be recorded by a specialist so that a lawyer can fight on your behalf. This person will use this in court to increase the chances of a positive outcome.

The Collarbone Injury

The collarbone injury is a common injury that happens when you’re in a car accident. It is common because the bone is likely to receive the brunt of the impact because of the seat belt you’re wearing. Your seat belt protects your body from being ejected from your car, but the impact you experience when your seat belt holds you is traumatic enough to cause injuries. This doesn’t always happen, but you can definitely break or significantly bruise your collarbone.

The Stomach Blow

Your stomach and other organs in your abdomen are all in danger during an accident. All of these organs are shoved forward when you’re in a car accident, no matter the severity. Some of these organs might even hit the abdominal wall, and that could cause some major bruising, maybe even rupturing. You could release waste or maybe even deal with some internal bleeding. Most people don’t think about this possibility, but it’s there, and it’s quite disturbing. You’ll need a medical professional to help determine if you’re dealing with something like this.

Pelvic Injuries

An injury to the pelvic area can also happen during a car accident. Some folks even experience pelvic fractures, which are pretty painful. If you happen to suffer this type of injury, you are most likely going to need immediate medical attention and surgery. Not only that, recovering is going to be quite taxing and may take a lot of time. Your job, lifestyle, and much more are on the line should you suffer this kind of injury. The way the impact affects your hips or pelvic area depends on the type of car accident you experience. You may need to talk to family members to ensure everything gets done at home if you usually take care of certain tasks.

These are just some of the ways your body could be affected by a car accident, but there are other injuries you could suffer, and this doesn’t include the mental strain a car accident causes. Folks could develop PTSD because of a car crash and other issues that require professional assistance.