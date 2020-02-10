Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

We’ve got a pipeline problem

What do household chores and female CEO roles have in common? A LOT. But today we're talking about the talent pipeline.

By

There’s a division of labor problem in this country, and it’s been going on for a long time.

Gallup recently released their latest report on the division of labor in heterosexual marriages. Shocking absolutely no one, the report found that women remain largely responsible for domestic tasks, and the balance hasn’t shifted much in the two decades they’ve been tracking it.

Well not surprising, it is impacting many of our lives – as demonstrated by the many articles and discussions about how to fix it. I particularly enjoyed this: do you have a rage friend? If not, get one. Clearly, this is something we need to be talking about.

In related news, Vanessa Fuhrman also took a deep dive on why there are so few female CEOs last week. Most of us can’t even think of who these CEOs are. Try and name 3 (nope, she’s stepping down, try again). Her research shows that we’re not making it to the top because we’re getting sidelined too early to even be in the running. 

Reading both of these articles it hit me: Ladies, we’ve got a pipeline problem. 

Impressively, a variety of senior women openly shared their experience with Furhman. All of their observations were compelling, but one quote stuck with me: “When you’ve been doing something so long, people say, ‘But you’re so good at this.’” Sound familiar?

The risk of being pigeonholed is just as real at work as it is at home. It’s also just as much of an excuse from others in both cases. When women are out performing at work, rather than give them new challenges, bosses tend to leave them to continue to excel. Often this is tied to long-standing assumptions about female ambition. 

When corporations haphazardly move women into senior positions for the sake of gender diversity, rather than intentionally training someone for those roles, it doesn’t go well. Instead, the companies that have successfully moved toward gender equilibrium have deliberately put in place strategic action plans to cultivate promising talent early on.

Maybe we need to do the same at home. 

We cannot haphazardly toss people into roles at home and expect better outcomes than we see at work. In the office, men report having strategic support networks, sponsors, training, career mapping, detailed career advice, and consistent encouragement. They are set-up for success. Could we be more methodical in setting up success structures at home as well? 

These labor imbalances – at home and at work – are clearly not a question of skill or ability. Women are perfectly capable of being CEO and men can do all the domestic work. So if it is talent development, access, and sponsors what can be done differently at your office or your house? How are you developing your pipeline – or putting yourself into that pipeline?

Perhaps we need to take a lesson from corporations. Does your partner fall short of the 50% divide you’d like? Think back, did you do more of the domestic work upfront and expect it to magically change? Have you been doing too good a job – making you loathe to mix up the status quo? What about past management, did your mother-in-law give her son an easy pass? In a world that still talks about engagement chicken, we might need to start looking to junior talent instead. Do you have a son? Get him cooking, cleaning, folding laundry immediately. My son is 7 months old, so I’m aiming to have him vacuuming in another few weeks.

I’m kidding of course. My son will start with dishes, I prefer vacuuming.

    Elizabeth Gulliver, cofounder at Kunik

    Liz Gulliver is the co-founder of Kunik - enabling companies to provide community + experts to parent employees throughout their journey.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    I Am Living Proof Of The American Dream: With Ayah Bdeir, Founder and CEO at littleBits

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Anadolu Agency / Contributor
    Wisdom//

    Davos 2020: A Perspective on Progress, Problems and Promise

    by Halla Tomasdottir
    Community//

    Meet The Female Leaders Of Finance: “Individuals should be advocating for themselves more” With Angela Galardi Ceresnie, CEO of Climb Credit

    by Jason Hartman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.