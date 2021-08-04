We’ve All Had A Rough Year. How Can We Focus On Ourselves?

Given the tone of the last year, I think we’re all looking to focus on our own well-being and mental health more than ever before. It has been a difficult period for everyone to go through this ‘new’ normal that was suddenly thrust upon us. Now more than ever, we all need to find the happiness and light in our lives that have sometimes felt dimmer in recent months. In the midst of a global problem, the best thing we can do is to check in with ourselves and reflect on how we’re really doing. Times may have changed, but the need to focus on our well-being hasn’t, even if the circumstances are inconceivably unusual.

A person’s health, mental and physical, should, no doubt, always be a priority. Saying that, I don’t think any of us have ever been more acutely aware of this need than in the present. While, for some of us, it may have taken extreme circumstances to bring this to the forefront of our conscience, it is never too late to put ourselves first. We all owe it to ourselves to take care of us so that, as the future brightens, we are ready for whatever is to come. Below, we’ll be discussing our favorite activities and ideas for taking care of ourselves.

One of the most tried and true methods of letting go of pent-up emotions and worries is through journaling. Keeping a journal provides an outlet for the frustration and concerns that can become tangled inside our heads. After a particularly stressful time, it can be cathartic to release all the words that have been bottled inside of us, both the good and the bad. Through journaling, we can let go of all the baggage weighing us down and concentrate on what really matters. Another option is to simply incorporate more of the things we know make us happy into our day-to-day life. Find and rekindle that love for those hobbies or activities that have been discarded to the side in favor of other projects or responsibilities. It is never too late to rediscover a great passion that has brought us joy in the past, especially in a year when we’ve needed reminders of all the good there is in life. With all the twenty-four-hour access to every event happening in the world, it can become increasingly overwhelming and almost impossible to drown out. Between the TV and social media, it can be difficult to pry our eyes away from all the happenings. In these moments, we may find rest and relaxation by disconnecting from it. I suggest trying to unplug for the day and limit our screen time. Go back to the basics and put our energy toward other ventures that reinvigorate us instead of further draining us. Nature is also a powerful remedy for many issues. Oftentimes we can find ourselves stuck indoors wasting hours away which can have lasting negative effects on our mental health. Getting outside changes our scenery and gets us moving – and neither’s effects can be overstated. Consider going for a walk or taking a day trip to a favorite outdoor destination. It will be an opportunity to remember what life is like away from the confines of four walls that can, in some cases, represent isolation.

Whether we decide to stretch our legs for a nice walk in nature or start journaling, there is no wrong way to do it. We are all different and so are how we choose to put our well-being first. The only wrong choice is to ignore it because our mental health is vital to our growth as people.