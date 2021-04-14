WeThePlanet’s Earth Day Summit Launches Operation #HOPE (Help Our Planet Everyday)

On 22nd of April 2021 in celebration of Earth Day, #WeThePlanet will launch an important campaign driving everyday solutions to protect all life on land and under the sea in the name of #HOPE (Help Our Planet Everyday). Kunal Sood’s goal is to reimagine hope in today’s divisive world, ensuring that there is a balance of gender, diversity and access to the best minds from the best companies on the planet to create a better future. “Ultimately, I believe that impacting a billion lives in more powerful and important than becoming a billionaire,” begins Sood. “We live our lives and create an exponential legacy by making the impossible possible. Together, we can drive solutions for a better world while leaving a planet that is full of extraordinary citizens.”

#WeThePlanet and 3deluxe’s steadfast commitment to architecting the future is in alignment with Sir David Attenborough’s views that many individuals are doing what they can, but real success can only come if there is a change in our societies, our economics and our built infrastructure. “An understanding of the natural world and what’s in it is a source of not only a great curiosity but great fulfillment,” Attenborough famously said. This is how we begin to transform our world for a better future. “After the shock of the pandemic and the social polarization of recent years, there is a longing for positive change,” says Dieter Brell, creative director of 3deluxe. “It is time for architecture and urbanism to take a more ambitious approach to humanize our living environment.”

The 50/50 concept developed by 3deluxe foresees architecture for the future that centers on shared spaces for both people and nature. In the future, all building projects should give back to the urban environment. “Let’s reimagine the urban jungle as a true jungle in the world’s most extraordinary cities,” says Sood. This would mean that as compensation for soil sealing, CO2 production, and the use of energy, new living environments would be created for flora and fauna (neophytes). #WeThePlanet’s Operation #HOPE (Help Our Planet Everyday) is transforming New York City one existing building at a time to make the impossible possible in 2021 and beyond.

JUNIOR protecting all life on land and under the sea from Germany to Japan to New York City. Copyright Dieter Brell and Laura Muranaka.