Weswes: “The team works toward a common goal and achieving the said goal through hard work and cooperation”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing weswes.

weswes is a Taiwanese American singer and songwriter from Arcadia, CA. Proud of his Asian American roots and his home in the 626 area, weswes partners with Five Spice Entertainment — an emerging label highlighting Asian American talent on a national scale. His smooth, soft vocal delivery is poetic and playful with wide appeal. His musical style and “stoner loverboy” aesthetic has compared him to notable artists like Miguel, Post Malone, and Dominic Fike.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a Taiwanese household and had a fairly strict and traditional upbringing. My dad was always at work and so my mother pretty much raised me on her own. We didn’t have much money when I was a kid, but as my father started to succeed more in his restaurant ventures, we moved from city to city in and around the San Gabriel Valley. This is why I consider myself a proud resident of area code 626.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My mother was a Taiwanese Pop-Star back in the 1970s to 1980s and raised me, from a young age, to appreciate music. I don’t think she did so intentionally, but she constantly sang songs from her generation while I was growing up, which inadvertently caused me to enjoy listening to different genres of music from a very early age. She also put me in a fair number of music lessons growing up, whether it be piano, drums, or guitar. I feel like I was destined to be a musician because I was nurtured this way, and at the risk of sounding pretentious, it’s in my blood.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This entire experience has been an interesting story, but the most important one would have to be my parents’ initial reaction to my sudden career change. In any modern-day household, especially an Asian one, children are expected to excel in academics and eventually receive a diploma from a good university, to then find a decent job for a more secure and comfortable future. My second year at University, I decided I wanted to pursue music, which was definitely a shock to my parents, being that it was not part of the plan we had agreed upon. At the time, I had still not chosen a major, but most of the courses were geared toward a career in Business. My parents did not approve of my plans to become a Music Major and graduate with a degree in Music. Frustrated and angry, I stopped going to school altogether and told my parents I was moving out. I spent a year living on my own, trying to balance supporting myself for the first time, and honing my skills as an aspiring artist. Another year would have gone by when my parents finally came around to the idea of my life moving forward as a musician, and I finally had the support needed to take the next steps in my journey which has led me here today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was pretty nervous when I started performing at events with my friends who I met through music. To remedy this nervousness that I would feel, I started drinking more heavily before each performance. This quickly snowballed into a dangerous habit and led to my long-standing battle with opiates. I cannot attribute this solely to my preparation for being on stage, because I loved the feeling of being high off of drugs and alcohol. It took me 4 years to get a handle on my drug abuse and I can proudly say now that I am no longer addicted to opiates, nor do I feel the need to take them before performing to give the fans a better show. Though this isn’t a funny story, it taught me a valuable lesson: don’t do drugs. They’re bad. You might think you’re hurting only yourself; it might even seem like it’s no one else’s business because you are the one damaging your own body, but on the contrary, it hurts the ones closest to you, because they’re the ones that have to worry that one day, one of their closest friends might very well kill themselves and there is nothing they can do about it. It is especially bad to use it as a performance enhancer because one day you’ll be unable to do anything music-related without it, as it has become a crutch.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Working on a project. That’s all I am saying on this topic, for fear of giving too much away too early. Also, I just don’t want to tell you more right now y’all are gonna have to wait patiently because trust me it’s going to be worth it.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The importance of a hard-working team.

The team works toward a common goal and achieving the said goal through hard work and cooperation.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Stay true to yourself.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The end of Asian American Hate crimes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Every person I hold dear has contributed, in some way, to the success of my music career. And I appreciate them fully.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Music is the voice of the soul.

This quote is what encapsulates my entire life.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are so many names to choose from. Rex Orange County and his music have been paramount in inspiring me to write the album.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram Handle: @wesdaboy

Facebook: weswes

All streaming platforms: weswes

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!