Wesley Donehue of Push Digital: “I’m going to say have a personal outlet”

And finally, I’d say trust the process of putting processes in place at a company that enables you to ride the lows. I mean, the highs are always great, right? Everything’s going great. It’s really the lows when you need a strategy in place. You know, when we do crisis communications here and we tell our clients to have a plan in place before the crisis happens. That’s something I recommend to every company and founder. Just have a plan in place, have a process in place that helps you get through those lows.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Wesley Donehue.

Wesley Donehue grew up in Section 8 Housing in Charleston, SC — his early hardships fueled his entrepreneurial spirit and turned him into the hardworking, serially successful entrepreneur he is today. Wesley Donehue is a political consultant, digital marketer, and investor who is known as a knife fighter who solves problems for elected officials, candidates, causes, and corporations. Today, Donehue owns United Federation Holdings under which he operates Push Digital, Laurens Group, Park Place Properties, Frothy Beard Brewing Company, and many other entrepreneurial ventures.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I always knew I wanted to help people in rough situations. I was born on the wrong side of the tracks and grew up seeing some of American society’s worst parts with my own eyes. In middle school, I discovered this thing called politics that seemed like it might be a way for me to change things. And so at age 15, I got to work and have never looked back since then!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I realized early on that social media platforms were collecting thousands of data points every day from each user. Marketing is all about convincing people to take action, and the best way to convince someone is to develop content tailored specifically for them. Social media would be the best place to push information to voters because it would reach a large audience, rather cheaply, with targeted messaging based on their interests.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I am an accidental entrepreneur. I have no background in business. I love building and leading. I fell into entrepreneurship when I saw elections being lost because people were unwilling to evolve with the development of new technologies. My eyes opened to how much technology was changing society, but politics had been slow to catch up so far. I grew up a huge nerd and was obsessed with Star Trek. Push Digital came from the combination of being a geek and political junkie.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We stand out because of our political DNA. We are able to move at a faster speed and be more cost-efficient than any other agency I’ve ever encountered. Political campaigns are required to move at unfathomable speeds, and we’ve now taken those lessons and applied them to the corporate world with our new firm Laurens Group. Because of that experience, we’re able to do some things for corporations that other agencies just can’t.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think the traits that have helped me the most are my hustle and focus, and most of all, getting comfortable being uncomfortable. This is hard. There’s a reason that most businesses fail and that most people don’t even try this whole entrepreneurship thing. I mean, just the number of sleepless nights, the number of weekends and holidays that I’ve worked on alone are a big deterrent. My wife reminded me this morning that as soon as our first child was born, I was on a conference call 90 minutes later that I just could not miss. I didn’t have a choice, and most people aren’t willing to put in that hard work. A lot of this is so completely uncomfortable that I, and most human beings, just don’t like doing it because it’s against our nature. Having the ability to just suck it up and deal with it — learning how to find comfort in what is naturally uncomfortable — sets successful entrepreneurs apart.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I think one of the worst cliches in business and advice you get from a lot of people is that the customer is always right. In politics, and even in the corporate world, we’ve had a lot of clients that have mistreated our team and tried to run people into the ground. I’m sure you’re shocked to hear that happens in politics, that there is kind of rotten people. But for years, I kind of always thought that ‘The customer is always right, we got to keep them happy, we got to have that check.’

You know, the customer isn’t always right. And it took some time for me to internalize that. It took some staff turnover and took some bad things happening at my company to realize that you can’t just let clients treat you like crap because you want to keep them happy. That’s why one of our values is that this company now is that we only work with clients that love and respect us.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Yeah, employee burnout is a huge issue that we have to deal with, and I think a lot of other employers have to deal with it. You know, you hear a lot about work/life balance. I think that that idea is kind of B.S. I don’t think work/life balance really exists. The two are typically too intertwined. So, I think the way to help alleviate that is to give your employees flexibility. I think allowing your staff to have the flexibility to work when they’re most creative, to work from home, to work from anywhere they need to, to do a good job, and to take breaks when they need to is the way to do it. I don’t think it’s about ping pong tables and happy hours. I think it’s more day-to-day, minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, just giving your staff the flexibility for them to decide when they best thrive and how they best thrive.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and authority in their industry?

Bottom line, I think the best way to build trust in the industry is to win. It’s the work. It’s not necessarily, you know, how professional you sound or how professional you dress. It’s strictly about the results. Winning speaks for itself, whether that’s a political campaign, whether that’s a corporate campaign, or some kind of crisis that you’re dealing with for a company. Simply winning speaks for itself. When people see that win and they start to come to you — you’ve built authority by winning.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think one of the biggest problems we have is that everybody wants to talk about how awesome they are, and nobody wants to talk about their failures and their mistakes. You know, it’s all “Look at me, build wealth like me, get a six-pack abs like me, just crush it like me.” Some of us need to be talking about our failures and the mistakes we make. Smart people learn from their mistakes, and smarter people learn from other people’s mistakes. How can we learn from other people’s mistakes when we aren’t willing to admit mistakes in the first place? I would like to see other entrepreneurs talking more about their failures, their mistakes. People write books about their accomplishments. I want to see some books from the business owners where their businesses fail. Tell me what happened to your business to make it go underground so that I can avoid those pitfalls. I can avoid those traps.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Entrepreneurship has to be the most extreme roller coaster you could ever ride. It is the most bipolar thing you’ll ever see. Some days you think you’re taking over the world. Other days you think that the world is completely falling apart. You land a big client and then you lose a big client. You recruit an amazing staffer, and then one of your all-stars comes in and gives you their two-week resignation. And, it keeps you up at night, right? Some days, you look at your bank account and you’re flush with cash. And, then other days, you’re up at 2 AM praying to God that you’re going to be able to make payroll.

You know, very seldom is there ever a time where things are just normal, where they’re just a plain, it’s always a peak or a valley. And, you know, it’s hard to ride that. Entrepreneurship is an extreme roller coaster that’s very hard to ride. But you just have to keep reminding yourself, “I’ve been here before. This has happened before. Worse things have happened to me.” It’s important to find solace in the logic and the facts and try not to let your emotions dictate your actions.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

November 3rd, 2020…One of the biggest highs for us recently was the end of the 2020 election cycle. We won a bunch of races, including a huge U.S. Senate race, Senator Lindsey Graham. I mean, that night felt like an extreme high. We won more races this past November than we’ve ever won before. And, we felt like we were taking over the world when we went to bed that night. We thought, you know, our company has nowhere to go but up. And it was a very, very good night.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I can give you two examples when I thought this company was going to go under, and you and I know, once I did cry, you know, it was that bad. I stayed up all night long.

One was after five years of saving SeaWorld, we lost SeaWorld as a client because we were very close to the CEO and an activist investor came in and fired the CEO, fired the CMO, fired almost the entire C suite and anybody that was close to them for absolutely no reason. We had proven ourselves, done an amazing job, but this investor wanted everybody out and there was nothing we could do. It was more than 50 percent of the revenue at this company, and I thought we were going to have to have mass layoffs, and there’s nothing worse than firing people that don’t deserve it. Luckily, we just put our heads down, came up with a plan, and recruited new clients, and we survived.

Another time, unfortunately, there was a $600,000 accounting error in our company that almost put me on my butt. I thought there was no way I was going to be able to fill this hole. Somehow, though, we were able to survive and we were able to put procedures in place to ensure that never happens again.

You know the best thing you could do is learn from your mistakes and figure out what went wrong and then what you could do procedurally to make sure that never happens again. From SeaWorld, we learned to never put all your eggs — or too many of your eggs — in one basket. And, you know, and from the other standpoint, we learned how to put bookkeeping procedures in place to ensure that we had double, triple, and now quadruple checks on transactions.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Well, I’m an extreme endurance athlete. So, I train for marathons, ultramarathons, Ironman triathlons. I spend a lot of my time getting my energy out on the road and just trying to be with myself. Training hard gives me time to think and reflect. When you’re staring at the bottom of a swimming pool, just doing laps, you have a lot of time to be in your head and think through things. The other thing is, I do transcendental meditation 20 minutes twice a day. Between the athletic endeavors and the meditation and then, you know, like every entrepreneur, some alcohol, those things help me a good bit.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Five ways to ride the highs and lows of business and entrepreneurship. That’s a tough one.

Number 1, I’m going to say have a personal outlet. For me, that’s extreme endurance sports. I spend a lot of time training for marathons, ultramarathons, triathlons, Ironman. That gives me a lot of time to be by myself and just think. It’s nice being out for a 15-mile run where you can just be with yourself and your thoughts and having a way to just get that energy out. Number two is to find something that gives you some emotional stability. For some people, it might be seeing a psychologist or a counselor. For me, it’s transcendental meditation twice a day for 20 minutes that enables me to just get into another zone, find another deeper level of thinking and really balance out my emotions. Number three is my family. You know, just remembering that there’s something more important than this thing that I’m doing in business right now. And, I have three little boys, and more than anything, it’s just having an amazing partner and my wife that can help me balance out everything and just having someone to talk to when I get home. Fourth would be having an amazing core team here at the office and having other people I can rely on. It wasn’t like that at the beginning of the company. Everything was on my shoulders, but now I know that I have other people to help me push that boulder up the hill. It’s not just me now, and I trust implicitly that I can count on and know they got my back, I got their back. No matter what, when a hard time comes, we’re all going to be in this together. And finally, I’d say trust the process of putting processes in place at a company that enables you to ride the lows. I mean, the highs are always great, right? Everything’s going great. It’s really the lows when you need a strategy in place. You know, when we do crisis communications here and we tell our clients to have a plan in place before the crisis happens. That’s something I recommend to every company and founder. Just have a plan in place, have a process in place that helps you get through those lows.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think resilience is all about getting comfortable with being uncomfortable. When a crisis happens, most people aren’t comfortable with change. Most people aren’t comfortable with losing dollars. Most people aren’t comfortable having to deal with their staff’s H.R. issues. Most human beings like stability. When unstable times come, you have to train yourself to get comfortable being uncomfortable. That’s one reason that I think being an endurance athlete really helps me as an entrepreneur because it’s all about developing mental toughness. When you’re on hour 10 of that Ironman, life sucks. And it’s not a physical thing. It’s digging deep in your head and just getting comfortable with that uncomfortable scenario that you find yourself in. David Goggins, a Navy SEAL who’s kind of popular on social media, wrote a book, and he has a saying about callusing the brain like people callus the hands. People get calluses on their hands to deal with tough stuff and do manual labor, but nobody really talks about callusing the brain. I love that concept. That’s what I’m constantly trying to do: Callus my brain so that I can have that resilience when hard times come up.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Do I have any stories growing up that adds to my resilience? Yeah, I mean, I am a welfare kid. I come from a very abusive family. My parents divorced when I was little. My mom left my dad after many years of abuse, we were on every single kind of government subsidy you could be on. Welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, lived in Section 8 Housing where we were borderline homeless. But luckily, there was a safety net there to catch us. My dad ended up dying of meth addiction, and my mom of an opioid overdose. And I think everything about my resilience goes back to that. You know, I am able to deal with stress more than most human beings simply because that’s all I had growing up. When you’re around it all the time, that becomes normal. So it’s actually kind of different, I’m actually more uncomfortable when things are normal because I always feel like the bottom’s going to fall out. I’m always looking for what’s about to happen because that’s the way I grew up. And, you know, my staff are always kind of wondering why I’m like that. But that’s why, I’m always waiting for the other shoe to drop because I grew up in a really, really bad environment. And, I think if you grew up hiding under the bed, watching your mom get beaten to a pulp that does something to your head and gives you a level of resilience that a lot of human beings just don’t have or will ever truly understand.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

We’re in politics and we’re in digital. Believe it or not, there’s really nothing except negativity when it comes to politics and digital. So, I talk about positive vibes a lot. I force it on my staff. I try to be in a good mood because my staff has to be surrounded by negativity all day, it’s part of their job. I absolutely think that positivity is a choice. I think the only way to have that kind of a positive attitude is to demand that you have a positive attitude. You just have to bring it. You have to put a smile on your face and just make yourself happy. We could go around with our heads down moping all day long, but you can decide not to be that and just force yourself to be in a good mood. For me, jumpstarting is sometimes just pausing and putting on a happy song or calling my four-year-old son and having him talk to me because he’s got this crazy voice and tells wild stories or pulling up a video of my son dancing. I think it’s just about being proactive and doing something to put yourself in that better mood.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I will tell you that the attitude of my team is 1,000% dependent upon my mood. Everybody in my office draws their energy from me, and if I come in a bad mood and angry, everybody in my office is like that all day long. And, when I’m in a great peppy mood, everybody else in the office is as peppy also. That matters a lot more in my company because we are a creative agency and I believe that positivity fuels creativity. So, if I’m in a bad mood, everybody else is in a bad mood, I could see our work suffering. But, when I’m happy, everybody else is happy, and the creativity is fueled and we’re pumping out amazing work.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

My favorite quote is, “Embrace the Suck.” It is a military saying that a lot of Navy SEALs use. It goes back to this idea of finding comfort in the uncomfortable. Work isn’t always fun. They call it to work for a reason. You don’t go on vacation every day. You go to work. And a lot of times, it sucks. What I like to do is I like to embrace the suck. I like to find enjoyment in this suck. If I’m running a marathon, and I’m on mile 22, I dig deep. I’m like, ‘This sucks, man. It’s awesome sucking. This is awesome. It’s awesome to be in this pain.’ That mental attitude is callusing the brain and creating a stronger human being. I find a lot of joy in things that suck because I know it’s making me different from other human beings. Every time I’m in a hard situation, it’s making me a harder person that can deal with really bad things. And it’s making me a better person, it’s making me a stronger person. Strong people are forged in the suck.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Most recently, we launched a podcast which you can find on Apple or Spotify at Under Fire Podcast. So that’s a great way to hear mine and my team’s weekly thoughts on all things crisis and brand reputation. Links to all of my entrepreneurial endeavors can also be found at wesleydonehue.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!