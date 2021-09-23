Wes Freeman of Freeman & Lund: “Communication”

Communication. You have to be able to articulate your legal arguments in a clear, concise manner. You also have to be able to speak differently to Judges and prosecutors than you do to your clients and be able to relate to all of them. In one courtroom, I’ve had to make a really complicated legal argument about a client’s inadmissible breath test to a prosecutor while focusing on the client’s treatment progress when speaking with the judge in order to achieve the client’s ideal result overall.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Wesley Freeman.

Wesley Freeman is a defense attorney who specializes in OVI, criminal defense, and traffic cases. Wes has made it his mission to zealously defend all his clients and to achieve the best possible results on their cases. Wes graduated from Capital Law School in 2012 and currently practices law in Columbus Ohio.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

I didn’t know I wanted to be a lawyer when I grew up as a child, but I became interested in the law when I started taking history and civics classes in high school. I then majored in Political Science in college and knew I’d go to law school from there. However, once I started going down that path, I always thought I would become a prosecutor. I became a law clerk at the Public Defender’s Office in law school and realized I wanted to be on the defense side.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

I am primarily a criminal defense attorney focusing on misdemeanor, felony, and OVI/DUI charges.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Negotiation skills. Plea bargaining is a pivotal part of the criminal defense process. I have been able to use knowledge from my minor in sociology and continuing interest in sociology and psychology to get the best results for my clients. One example involves a client I had that went home to the United Kingdom to visit his ailing father and got stuck over there due to changes in the immigration rules under the Trump administration. He was charged with OVI and a high-tier breath test, and I was able to convince the prosecutor to offer a non-OVI reduction on the basis of this extremely unfair situation, even though my client had a bad case. Courtroom experience. My background as a Public Defender law clerk, Public Defender attorney, and then high volume private attorney all helped give me the courtroom experience that fuels a successful law practice. Handling thousands of cases and clients and doing tons of motion hearings and jury trials gives me the foundation to be confident practicing in any courtroom. Where I practice most frequently, the volume is so high that many attorneys handle cases they don’t typically have experience with because they’re helping the client on another matter (for instance, a contract attorney handling a criminal case for a client). Though I may not necessarily be a better attorney than them, I certainly am more prepared because I’m comfortable in the courtroom. Clients, prosecutors, bailiffs, and even Judges can tell when an attorney looks lost in a courtroom. Ethics. Many people have negative preconceptions about attorneys due to a belief that they will win at all costs and have low morals/ethics. Because of this, ethics have always been paramount as a focus for my practice. A recent ethical example occurred when I had an agreed-upon plea bargain reached with the prosecutor. The prosecutor then left the courtroom for another commitment, and the judge was going to grant a more lenient sentence than what was agreed upon. While it would have benefitted my client in the short term, it was important to me that the judge and prosecutor knew that they could trust me, so I made sure the judge knew the less lenient resolution the prosecutor and I had reached before imposing the sentence.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

Absolutely. I think most successful people have caught some lucky breaks along the way. I was blessed to have supportive parents, a useful skillset for criminal law practice, and a good work ethic, etc. There were definitely a lot of things outside my control that broke in my favor and led to a successful practice.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

I think it generally depends on what type of law you want to practice and what your goals are. I think where I went to school was a huge advantage for where I ended up practicing law. There are a lot of prosecutors, defense attorneys, and Judges in my area that went to the same law school I did. I do think if you want to work for a high-level civil law firm, the recruiters at those places are looking for certain schools on their application. That said, not getting into a top-tier law school shouldn’t dissuade anyone from becoming a lawyer.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

Not really. I am a big believer in deriving success from failure. I think making mistakes and learning from them is the most important way to build a successful law practice.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

It sounds cliche, but I like helping people. Through a criminal defense practice, I am able to help people out in a very difficult time in their lives. For some people, that may mean proving they are not guilty at trial. But for others, I can help save their job with a successful plea resolution, provide resources for substance abuse treatment, or just provide counsel during a trying time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have been expanding my practice to cover different counties in Ohio that I don’t have much experience practicing in. I believe being able to learn new things and practice in new environments is essential for the growth of a practice.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

I would like to expand my practice areas and my law firm. While I don’t envision a sprawling law practice, I would like to bring more clerks and paralegals into the fold and help others start their legal careers. I also want to become federally licensed and practice in federal court.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

I recently had a case where a client was charged with vehicular homicide for hitting three pedestrians crossing the road. These types of cases are extremely difficult because family members have lost loved ones. It really felt like a “war” because there was no great outcome. It was just a tragedy. However, my client was not guilty, and the jury agreed, so I’d consider that my most successful war story.

There aren’t a ton of funny stories in criminal law that aren’t pretty morbid, so I’ll share a funny experience from the courthouse. Several years ago, a client of mine stood up next to me to make a statement at her sentencing date on the record. The judge asked her, “when are you due?” She then told the judge she wasn’t pregnant…

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

I do some office work remotely from home, but I do have office space downtown that I use to meet with clients and also do work. I think the future operation of law offices depends a lot on the type of practice. As a trial attorney, I think hearings and trials will mostly occur at the local courthouses, and I don’t see that changing any time soon. For other law practices, I think many will adopt remote or hybrid work.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

I think the major changes will be in the technology sector. For example, one of the courthouses I do a lot of cases in has been talking about switching from in-person arraignments for people in jail to arraignments done via in jail cameras, and the pandemic became the impetus for that change to finally happen. I still believe most criminal cases will be dealt with in person, but there will be an effort to reduce the overall volume of cases and the number of people in courthouses.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed, or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

I think networking and referrals are absolutely essential for a law practice. I have gotten calls from a number of unexpected sources from people that have found out I opened a law practice. I can only speak for criminal defense specifically, but the majority of my cases have been hired as a result of some sort of referral. Plus, acquiring clients via marketing costs substantially more money than referrals.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

I think social media’s biggest benefit for law practice is increasing name recognition and awareness of your law firm’s existence. I don’t think most people looking for a criminal defense attorney are browsing their Facebook friends to make a decision, but having a big social media presence can really help get your name out there.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Knowledge. It almost goes without saying, but having a wide range of knowledge and depth in your particular area of expertise is crucial. This goes beyond case law as well. I recently witnessed a local attorney completely embarrass himself on the record by not knowing anything about his client’s case. You never want to be “that guy.” Persuasion. Many of your clients may be guilty, may be risk-averse, or the facts of the case don’t lend themselves to a good trial case. In these situations, the best outcome is usually a plea bargain with the prosecutor. I recently had a client charged with OVI, OVI High Test, and Failure to Control. The State had an excellent case against him, but my client needed to leave the case without an OVI conviction or a license suspension. After several hearing dates and conversations with the prosecutor and the arresting officer, I was able to get an offer of a non-OVI and non-moving violation without a license suspension without having to try the case, which saved his job. Advocacy. You don’t have to believe all of your clients are innocent, but you have to be willing to fight for them. Clients can tell if you are passionate about your job, if you’re prepared for court, and if you have their best interests at heart. I had someone that violated probation three different times with a tough judge. I got him into treatment and, after several court dates with several different conversations with the judge at each court date, I was able to save him from having to spend any additional time in jail. Integrity. You have a duty to your client to give them an honest evaluation of their case and not “sell dreams” of an unrealistic outcome. It’s also important to be respectful and honest to Judges, prosecutors, and courtroom staff. Any time I go to a court I’m unfamiliar with, I always maintain my humility and ask someone from the clerk of the court where I need to go and what I need to do. Communication. You have to be able to articulate your legal arguments in a clear, concise manner. You also have to be able to speak differently to Judges and prosecutors than you do to your clients and be able to relate to all of them. In one courtroom, I’ve had to make a really complicated legal argument about a client’s inadmissible breath test to a prosecutor while focusing on the client’s treatment progress when speaking with the judge in order to achieve the client’s ideal result overall.

