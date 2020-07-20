Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

We’re hardwired to fear difference

Being comfortable being uncomfortable

By

Logic tells us this is only a mask. But our brains are hardwired to silently scream ‘Fight or Flight!’.

Our ability to be afraid has long been an evolutionary advantage.
These primal instincts are still within us all today. We fear what we don’t understand.

Difference takes us out of our comfort zone, it disrupts.

But it doesn’t have to be like that. Difference can be welcomed …

For the best of us difference is fascinating, it makes us ask questions.
It shows us how little we know, it’s an opportunity to learn.

Professionally, reaching consensus with a group of like-minded people is easy. But it doesn’t necessarily provide the best decision.
It’s diversity, especially diversity of thought, which brings innovation and helps us make better choices.

This 90-second video is thought-provoking

Paul Stevens, CEO, Mayflower College, Plymouth, UK

Paul has been involved in English language training and testing for the past 30 years, specializing in Aviation English, Maritime English, Academic English and Business English. His latest project is SayWhatEnglish.com, looking at the communication process 'from the other side', at how native-English speakers can filter and simplify their English and have a better understanding of the challenges ESL speakers face.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Don’t you know that it’s different for girls?

by Sunita Sehmi
Community//

“5 Things We Can Each Do To Help Solve the ‘Loneliness Epidemic”, with Helen Kramer and Fotis Georgiadis

by Fotis Georgiadis
Community//

Connection

by Rob Martin

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.