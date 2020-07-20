We’re hardwired to fear difference

Logic tells us this is only a mask. But our brains are hardwired to silently scream ‘Fight or Flight!’.



Our ability to be afraid has long been an evolutionary advantage.

These primal instincts are still within us all today. We fear what we don’t understand.



Difference takes us out of our comfort zone, it disrupts.



But it doesn’t have to be like that. Difference can be welcomed …



For the best of us difference is fascinating, it makes us ask questions.

It shows us how little we know, it’s an opportunity to learn.



Professionally, reaching consensus with a group of like-minded people is easy. But it doesn’t necessarily provide the best decision.

It’s diversity, especially diversity of thought, which brings innovation and helps us make better choices.



This 90-second video is thought-provoking