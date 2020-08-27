We’re Doomed -Brexit Re-Visited







The book is authored in three distinct voices sharing stories of the rise and fall of Brexit. For one unfamiliar with British history, this is a wonderful story, in an “Op-Ed” format to engage in the culture, politics, and lives of the British people at a critical moment of historic transition.

The authors are unapologetically against Brexit and shared several sentiments to justify their positions, but what was intriguing is the sharing and storytelling of both sides of Brexit. After reading the book (282 pages) one has a better understanding of why the country was so divided and the challenges for unity.

My favorite quote from the book:

What is clear is that we need to be alive to how such papers can make us feel and think, whilst having sufficient discernment to appreciate that as in most things the answers you find are invariably dependent upon the questions being asked.

Reading We’re Doom allowed me to feel and simultaneously think. about Brexit and the people of the UK.