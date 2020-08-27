Contributor Log In/Sign Up
We’re Doomed -Brexit Re-Visited

A Book Review

The book is authored in three distinct voices sharing stories of the rise and fall of Brexit.  For one unfamiliar with British history, this is a wonderful story, in an “Op-Ed” format to engage in the culture, politics, and lives of the British people at a critical moment of  historic transition.

The authors are unapologetically against Brexit and shared several sentiments to justify their positions, but what was intriguing is the sharing and storytelling of both sides of Brexit.  After reading the book (282 pages) one has a better understanding of why the country was so divided and the challenges for unity.

My favorite quote from the book:

     What is clear is that we need to be alive to how such papers can make us feel and think, whilst having sufficient discernment to appreciate that as in most things the answers you find are invariably dependent upon the questions being asked.

Reading We’re Doom allowed me to feel and simultaneously think.  about Brexit and the people of the UK.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

