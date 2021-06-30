Wendy O’Donovan Phillips of Big Buzz: “Giving up is not an option”

Giving up is not an option. We only want to give up when the chips are down, and that’s no way to go out. What motivates me is the tenacity of my leadership team and my staff. I found it intriguing that my peers talked a lot about the human factor, too. People are so incredibly inspiring when we deeply connect with and listen to them.

Wendy is the CEO of Big Buzz, an agency delivering strategy and consultation to drive focused marketing efforts for executives and teams nationwide. Wendy is the author of two books available on Amazon, and she has been published in many industry journals. She is a member of the Women’s President Organization, having reached $1 million in revenues the last two years, which only 1% of women-owned business achieve. She has been honored by the American Marketing Association for excellence in her field, and she has been hired by the American Dental Association as an expert consultant in marketing. She regularly lectures for healthcare organizations and associations in front of audiences ranging from 25 to 3,000 attendees. She lives in Denver with her husband, daughter and 24-year-old cat.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

In short, I started a marketing agency during The Great Recession, ushered it through the global pandemic of 2020 and have managed to keep the company debt-free and profitable through it all. More than that, I have aligned myself with other agency owners who have weathered the same storms with great success. I have interviewed executives at three marketing agencies that thrived in 2020 and have gathered from them insights on how to be a highly effective leader in turbulent times, which I will share later in our interview.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

In the beginning, I had no idea what my numbers were. A business coach challenged me to tally my revenue, expenses and profit into a simple bookkeeping report. I was shocked to see both the top-line and bottom-line figures. Today, all action we take is based upon concise scorecards that show all our pertinent metrics. It makes running a business much more fun, accurate and scalable.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m grateful to my peers in the industry, which can be perceived as cut-throat competitive. I never bought into the idea of competition. Each of our firms has its own secret sauce that cannot be replicated. Once we accept that, we are able to truly collaborate and learn from each other.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Our vision has always been to put people before projects. When the right people join a team and are treated well, the whole company propels is propelled upward and onward.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion. Can you share with our readers a story from your own experience about how you lead your team during uncertain or difficult times?

We all already know the story of 2020. The story to share now is how certain companies thrived against all odds. Certainly we did that at our firm, and even more we know several other firms that exponentially grew and scaled. I’ll share their secrets.

Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the motivation to continue through your challenges? What sustains your drive?

Giving up is not an option. We only want to give up when the chips are down, and that’s no way to go out. What motivates me is the tenacity of my leadership team and my staff. I found it intriguing that my peers talked a lot about the human factor, too. People are so incredibly inspiring when we deeply connect with and listen to them.

What would you say is the most critical role of a leader during challenging times?

The role of listener.

When the future seems so uncertain, what is the best way to boost morale? What can a leader do to inspire, motivate and engage their team?

Listen, gather feedback and give only the facts we have at the time. Keep acting on those facts, then listen, gather feedback and more data. It becomes part of the organizational culture over time, perhaps the most valuable part.

What is the best way to communicate difficult news to one’s team and customers?

Slowly and in a calm tone. I had an advisor once tell me, “Stay out of explaining.” In other words, state the facts with empathy then take questions. They will tell you what they most need to know.

How can a leader make plans when the future is so unpredictable?

The plan itself is so much less important than simply deciding. Decide what next right action to take, draw conclusions from the outcome of that action and adjust the plan as needed.

Is there a “number one principle” that can help guide a company through the ups and downs of turbulent times?

The collective group knows better than the single individual.

Can you share 3 or 4 of the most common mistakes you have seen other businesses make during difficult times? What should one keep in mind to avoid that?

Rather than asking, “How can I survive this?” ask, “What can I do to be of the highest and best use to others during this hard time?” The former keeps us in selfish thinking, ignites fear and can prompt poor decision making. The latter encourages great use of one’s gifts and a vision for the future. The antidote to despair is always service work.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Let me let my peers and my leadership team address that. Like I said, the collective has so much more insight than the individual.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should do to lead effectively during uncertain and turbulent times? Please share a story or an example for each.

Some agencies folded this year, many survived and just a few thrived. Here’s a look at three of my peers who absolutely thrived, how they did it and what they learned.

Ahava Digital Group

Chairwoman & CEO: Dr. Janét Aizenstros

Estimated Percentage of Revenue Growth in 2020 over 2019: 256%

This digital consultancy scaled to the point that it made its CEO the first Black Canadian woman in history to scale a 9-figure organization. Canadian Business ranked the company on the 2020 Growth List with Aizenstros the sole female founder to be featured. The firm has been focused on large corporations that retracted business after the spring quarantine, so Aizenstros and her team quickly turned attention toward offering eCcommerce platforms and selling verified data. Having learned what she did this year, she says the principle she will carry into 2021 is this: “There is no race to being great. We just need to be consistent.”

The Lesson: “Walk by faith, not by sight. Sit with a situation to find clarity before moving forward,” says Aizenstros.

2. Ignite Social Media

CEO: Jim Tobin

Estimated Percentage of Revenue Growth in 2020 over 2019: 120%

Falling back on its solid 13-year reputation, Ignite thrived this year by inspiring clients and prospects to embrace social media as the best way to communicate with customers during a period of rapid change. To keep the momentum going into next year, Tobin and his team will roll out flexible service delivery models. “We have quietly launched a new product line to complement our existing services, and we’re reworking another product line,” he says. “One of our core values is ‘Always Learning,’ because you can’t survive in social media marketing without constantly adapting. 2020 made it clear that adapting means being willing to look at every single part of your business.”

The Lesson: “As an executive, my job during a pandemic is to take care of our people. It’s the right thing to do as a human being, and also the key thing to do to protect the business,” says Tobin.

3. MOI Global

CEO: Matthew Stevens

Estimated Percentage of Revenue Growth in 2020 over 2019: 141%

Like many businesses, MOI Global, a B2B agency serving technology brands, reduced revenue targets in the spring of this year to be realistic about what would be achievable. In the end, the firm would exceed the original stretch target. “The biggest contributor to our success was the speed at which we were able to pivot our clients and our team,” says Mike Boogaard, Global Head of Sales & Marketing. “For example, through dedicated training, we managed to adapt our physical events team to our existing virtual offering.” The agency also launched new internal professional development initiatives and built stronger internal systems and structures. In 2021, the firm aims to be more aggressive in its growth strategy.

The Lesson: “Invest in your people. You will create loyalty and be in the most robust position to adapt to change,” remarks Boogaard.

In addition, I will share three insights from the leadership team of my firm, Big Buzz:

“Be human,” advises Molly Waters, our General Manager. “There’s a misconception that a leader needs to be stoic when things get rocky, and the opposite is true. Show emotion, act with compassion and communicate openly and often. Ambiguity and uneasiness can be easily quelled with transparency, vulnerability and honesty.” “The number one thing a business leader should do in order to lead effectively during uncertain times is be present,” suggests Melinda Gisbert, our Client Services Manager. “Call your team, check in to see how they are doing outside of work, let them know you are available and understanding of the circumstances, and encourage them to practice self-care.” “Confront reality, trust the mission, be a rock and over-communicate,” says Casey Schmidt, our Marketing Strategy and Analytics Manager.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Napoleon Hill famously wrote, “What we focus on grows.” I do my best to focus on the good in the world.

How can our readers further follow your work?

We are on the web at https://www.bigbuzzinc.com/ Follow us on social at https://twitter.com/BigBuzzInc, https://www.linkedin.com/in/bigbuzzbrands/, https://www.facebook.com/BigBuzzBrands, or www.instagram.com/bigbuzzinc/. Thanks!

