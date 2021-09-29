Wendy Longwood of Dress for Success: “Vision, tenacity, integrity, emotional intelligence, and a ride-or-die women’s network”

Vision, tenacity, integrity, emotional intelligence, and a ride-or-die women’s network. I believe it’s critical to have clarity of vision about what you want your life to look like — inclusive of your career but so much more. For me, this vision drives how I make decisions and is like a compass showing me whether I’m on track or veering off course.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman. As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Wendy Longwood.

Wendy Longwood joined Dress for Success® in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer of Dress for Success Worldwide, where she oversees the design and implementation of processes and infrastructure to allow Dress for Success to fulfill its mission as a global leader in women’s economic empowerment, and in so doing, help women around the world gain confidence, tools, and resources to succeed professionally and in life. By harnessing and integrating the fundraising, communications, human resources, technology and finance functions, Wendy seeks to maximize the organization’ impact and efficiency in support of geographic and programmatic growth. Wendy brings to her work general management experience spanning the nonprofit, public and private sectors, with a particular emphasis on organizational strategy and operations in dynamic growth environments.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I grew up in an incredibly supportive family with parents who to this day believe I can do and be anything I set my mind to. My mother was a social worker and my father a professor and lifelong civil rights activist, so making a difference in the world is in my DNA. Both of my grandmothers were teachers who pursued careers when that was far from the norm for women of their generation. My maternal grandmother even put off marrying my grandfather to earn money because at that time, married female teachers had to quit so that their jobs could go to men with families. With that as my family backdrop, my commitment to women’s empowerment and a career focused on social impact seems almost predestined.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

After college, all I wanted to do was move to NYC. I was interviewing for traditional entry level jobs in the corporate sector, and nothing clicked. Frustrated and running out of money, I ran across a book that profiled non-traditional jobs for recent grads. One of the jobs was serving as field supervisor in a community service corps — kind of like the Peace Corps but in NYC — to lead teams of young adults on projects throughout the five boroughs. I called to find out if they were hiring and started my job the next week. I can trace my whole career and most of what I’ve learned back to that first job — about disparities, service, and leadership. It changed my life and set me on the course to where I am today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the things that I’ve learned is that you never know what impact you might have on someone else. Years after that first job, I was volunteering for another organization and was assigned to a soup kitchen that had been one of my service projects back when I was in the corps. The manager recognized me and told me she had a surprise for me. I waited in the hallway, and she brought over one of the security guards — it was one of the kids from my original team. I hadn’t seen him in years but got a huge bear hug. We sat down to talk, and he said that if he hadn’t been in the corps, if he hadn’t been on my team, he thought he might not be alive. He would have gotten caught up in gangs and drugs in his neighborhood. The corps changed the trajectory of his life. I realized then how little we understand about the ripple effects of our actions. I’m humbled by that and as a leader, feel a tremendous responsibility to show up in the best possible way. You never know how your actions can directly or indirectly impact someone else.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Authenticity, integrity, flexibility. I don’t believe that you can be truly successful if what you do isn’t aligned with your values and who you are at the core. In every job I’ve had, I authentically connected to the mission. Over the years, women in the workforce and women’s economic empowerment have been front and center of things that I care about. Having the opportunity to bring that passion to Dress for Success was a dream come true.

Integrity is huge for me as well. I remember a situation early in my career where I felt that I was being asked to misrepresent information in a way that wasn’t blatantly dishonest but was a stretch. I wouldn’t do it. I came to work the next day to an apology note and flowers — and a promise that I would not be put in that situation again. You have to stand your ground. That’s integrity.

Lastly, and this took a while to get to, I’ve had to learn to adapt and embrace ambiguity. I went from trying to control everything early in my career to embracing what I call “random incoming” — those opportunities (and sometimes fires) that throw all your plans for the day or week out the window. The pandemic has certainly shown that we’re all capable of doing things differently and having to adjust in dramatic ways. I’m proud of how quickly our nonprofit was able to revamp how we deliver on our mission and how we support our affiliate network, moving to a digital delivery model almost immediately and shifting from an entirely office-based workforce to remote. It was far smoother than I would have thought possible and allowed us to make inroads into digital projects that gained a new level of urgency. Sometimes the unexpected yields new opportunities if you’re open to them.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I’d like to believe this isn’t true, but the fact that we still see so few women in prominent leadership roles says otherwise. Gender biases are pervasive. Studies show that people hire those who are like them and the “old boys club” networks still serve to advance and promote men. The narrative has long been controlled by and for men. Strong women represent a change to the status quo and when someone or something challenges “what has always been,” feathers ruffle. It’s my hope that we can move our society to a place where diversity of all kinds — including gender — is appreciated for the value it brings to the whole. You see this in data on how companies with diverse and gender-balanced boards outperform those with non-diverse boards, yet the old paradigm continues.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I’m going to flip the illustration. Several times over the past few years, I’ve been in the position of having conversations with men who don’t see the added pressures and judgements placed on women, especially those in leadership roles. When you share stories and highlight situations in real time, with real people, you see a shift. It’s like a lightbulb turns on. And when these men start to think about what they want for their daughters, sisters, or moms, that’s when awareness grows, and perspectives begin to change. Societal biases and systemic disparities are deeply entrenched. Getting through won’t happen with a slogan or a budget line, but making the experiences of women visible, relatable, and personally relevant has the potential to change minds and systems.

One of the ways in which Dress for Success seeks to elevate women’s voices and experiences is by creating partnerships to amplify women’s stories. For example, we recently launched the #PowerToHer campaign with Arm & Hammer Laundry, a financial supporter and advocate for our organization. This social media-driven campaign calls on individuals to help other women “lighten the load” by sharing their professional knowledge and personal experiences ranging from ways to achieve financial independence to how to maintain work life balance. I’d encourage readers to check out the #PowerToHer hashtag on Instagram to read through the inspiring stories and even join the campaign with their own Instagram post. Initiatives like these are a wonderful way to uplift women, tell their stories, and share their experiences.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Candidly speaking, it’s not a powerful woman’s job to make someone who is uneasy with her feel better if her being a powerful woman is the driver of the unease. Women — whether in positions of power or not — shouldn’t feel compelled to dim their light for the comfort of others. It may be that sitting in discomfort will be an opportunity for growth for all involved. That said, I detest arrogance, and believe that anyone in a position of power — regardless of gender — has an obligation to ensure that they aren’t using their position to belittle others. Leadership is a responsibility and with it comes an unwritten imperative to recognize and respect power dynamics and not abuse them.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Change needs to happen at an individual level and at a systemic level. At the individual level, it’s incumbent upon all of us to share our stories and challenge the biases that are so persistent in our society. At the societal level, we need to examine, identify, and address the systems that create disparities, and which also serve to downplay the strengths of women and women’s experiences. Like it or not, we live in a society in which the rules and norms have largely been set by men for men. Women’s voices and experiences must be part of the conversation and solution.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

The situations that I’ve encountered are unfortunately those that many women encounter — questions about my personal life, comments on appearance, inappropriate remarks — but I have peers whose stories are truly cringeworthy. Most have to do with unwanted and uninvited advances in professional settings. The add-on insult to many of these situations is that women are not encouraged or supported in bringing these situations up. They’re gaslighted into thinking they misread a situation when they know they didn’t, or they’re encouraged by male bosses to “let it go” with no harm done. The “me too” movement did a lot to highlight the prevalence with which women deal with sexual harassment in the workplace, but we have far to go.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Sadly, the professional world is still very gender biased — far too many studies show that women in leadership positions are perceived differently from men in the same situations with the same experience. Women’s actions face greater scrutiny than their male counterparts and women’s competence and qualifications are more likely to be questioned or challenged. Men are rarely asked whether they have enough experience, knowledge, or emotional stability, even, when they take on leadership roles. This duality places an additional burden on women leaders as they seek to establish their voice, cultivate relationships, and build trust.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I’ve worked incredibly hard and put in long hours over the years for my career. I do think that I put my personal and family life on the back burner at times. I’m a perfectionist and an over-achiever; in the moment, I often feel like the work demands or work crisis at hand deserves my complete attention to the detriment of other parts of my life. I also put unnecessary pressure on myself to be the one to fix everything. When work is constantly prioritized and individual decisions to put work first pile up, it can take a while to realize how far out of balance you’ve become.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

As I’ve gotten further in my career and in my life, I’ve started to be more intentional in deciding what my priorities are and in setting life goals that are inclusive of work but not exclusive of other areas of my life. Staying healthy, staying connected, being present for myself, my family, and my friends, are just as important — if not more so — than any job or professional achievement. I had to step back and decide what was important to me and what I want my life to look like on a daily basis. Then do the work is aligning to that vision. I’m not completely there, but I make decisions to try to life my life closer to my vision and not get lost or consumed by work demands or by someone else’s definition of success.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

Among the many things that I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand at Dress for Success is the power of confidence. Our flagship program works to provide job-seeking women with professional attire for interviews. What may seem superficial isn’t in the end about the clothing or physical appearance; it’s about feeling confident and how inner confidence translates into outer confidence. If a woman we serve finds that spark of confidence and takes it with her into an interview setting, she’s better positioned to get the job and to transform her life and her economic position in powerful and positive ways. Confidence becomes a springboard to success.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Vision, tenacity, integrity, emotional intelligence, and a ride-or-die women’s network.

I believe it’s critical to have clarity of vision about what you want your life to look like — inclusive of your career but so much more. For me, this vision drives how I make decisions and is like a compass showing me whether I’m on track or veering off course. Tenacity, resilience, grit — all different words that boil down to not giving up and to being persistent in the face of obstacles. I’m good at finding solutions and dealing with ambiguity because I have confidence to know that there is a path forward, even if I’m not 100% sure yet what that path is. Integrity is paramount. I have a strong sense of who I am and what values I hold. These influence every part of my life. Emotional intelligence means being able to read and understand where others are coming from. We don’t function in isolation, and I don’t believe you can be a good leader without being able to gauge others or without empathy. Both integrity and EQ play into being trusted and respected as a leader. Lastly, I rely on a group of women that I trust implicitly for the advice they give, the support they offer, and for calling me out when I need it. This is my ride-or-die network. Call it a personal board or sisterhood if you want, but I rely on these women to help me navigate almost every aspect of my life. I wouldn’t have it any other way!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

My wish list is too long! Because we are fresh from the Summer Olympics and because I’m an Olympics junkie, I’ll pick Allyson Felix. First off, she’s an incredible competitor. I’m blown away by what it takes to rise to and stay at the top of the field as an individual athlete — the mental fortitude and focus. But beyond her athletic achievements is her willingness to prioritize her family life along with her career success and her bravery in taking on sponsors for their treatment of women in sports. I’m inspired by how she chose to use her platform to give a voice to issues regarding pay inequity and disparities in contracts and sponsorships. That took serious courage.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.