Wendy Hanson of BetterManager: “Slow down, to move fast”

As a part of our series about “Emotional Intelligence, I had the pleasure of interviewing Wendy Hanson, Co-Founder and Chief Program Officer at BetterManager, a virtual leadership development platform that provides scalable, executive-quality coaching and personalized training for people managers and leaders at all levels. Wendy is a business innovator, entrepreneur, executive coach, author, people connector, and champion for women’s economic empowerment whose life’s work has centered on spearheading transformational change. For over two decades, she has worked with companies of all sizes, coaching and empowering C-suite leaders and business teams to reach their full potential. In her role at BetterManager, Wendy draws upon an indefatigable commitment to continuous learning and more than 20 years of experience helping people leaders to build workplaces where everyone can thrive. Wendy earned a master’s degree in Education from Antioch University of New England in Organization and Management. In 1999, she received her coaching certification (PCC) from the Coaches Training Institute. She is a member of Forbes’ Leadership Council and the National Speakers Association.

I grew up in City Island, New York. My grandparents on both sides came through Ellis Island from Sweden and eventually landed in the Bronx. Bronx’s City Island was small to say the least — only a mile and a half long and wide. I was blessed to grow up sailing and enjoyed a great life on the water.

My mother died when I was 16. I had one brother, a Navy man, who I adored. When my mother died, I had to take on many adult responsibilities like handling the house and cooking for my Dad. I grew up pretty independently.

One of my role models was a close family friend, Ulla, a businesswoman in New York City. She came from Sweden in her 20’s, became a secretary and rose to VP of a global reinsurance company. She always talked about the importance of hard work and integrity. She created a wonderful career for herself as an incredibly respected woman leader.

For me, she represented an ideal and a notion of what was possible. I learned from her that I could create the future I wanted for myself, and I haven’t looked back since.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My first career was in special education. In the early 80’s, I was hired to create a job skills development program for adolescents with developmental disabilities. The goal was for them to be employed in the private sector. The funding was an Innovation Grant from the Federal Government. We started several businesses, such as catering, plant maintenance, and pottery, as a means to teach job skills. I worked in the education and nonprofit sectors for two decades, always seeking to bring an entrepreneurial perspective and inspire new possibilities.

As I partnered with companies to provide opportunities for our students, I realized the incredible difference that managers can make at work. I am a natural problem solver, so I became very motivated to challenge traditional models of the school-to-work transition.

I soon began looking to expand beyond education and heard about The Coaches Training Institute. In 1998, on the East Coast, executive coaching was still in its infancy. I became a certified coach, went through a wonderful leadership program with the same organization, partnered with a fellow coach, Will Corley, and we set out to begin inspiring and driving change within companies.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I was very fortunate to get connected with early Google executive Tim Armstong in 2002. My business partner, now fellow co-founder of BetterManager, Will Corley and I worked with Tim and the North American Sales team at Google for about six years. Google’s sales office had about 35 people at that time. Will and I traveled throughout the country with Tim conducting town halls and strategic planning meetings at the search giant’s sales offices.

Tim later went on to become CEO of AOL and we were fortunate to work with him on several AOL properties, including MapQuest and Patch. Tim is so creative and innovative. He always questioned “why not” as he came up with new ideas. Tim had a remarkable knack for balancing innovation with clear business strategy, and he continues to be highly respected in the marketing and tech space.

What stood out the most was how much he cared about the people on his team and how he would always go out of way to make sure they knew it. Working together with Tim taught me that everyone could lead — no matter what seat they had on the bus. He loved metaphors and we often talked about who would climb the “Matterhorn” with him. Will and I coached him together, a model he intentionally designed so he would receive different perspectives. These years working together with him were formative and laid the foundation for my career in leadership development.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Back in 2008, I was looking to help women in business become better leaders and entrepreneurs. I was so fortunate to team up with two very savvy and smart women: a marketer and a writer. We put our heads together on how we could help women entrepreneurs. We decided to write a book and start an online membership forum, which was a very new concept at the time. We titled the book “The Sassy Ladies’ Toolkit for Startup Businesses.” We self-published organized marketing events and book sales. The book was and still is an excellent reference for how to get started with a small business. Because we were based in Rhode Island, the smallest state in the union, we targeted women “solopreneurs” who worked independently. These women needed to verify a concept, figure out how to market and sell it.

In retrospect, we realized that selling to solopreneurs starting a business was a mistake because they did not have enough money to purchase coaching services or training. Most of the women taking on solo pursuits were first-time entrepreneurs. For them, this was a side gig while they maintained a full-time job. It was a market that sorely needed our services, but couldn’t pay for them.

In addition to a valuable lesson learned, one of the most memorable outcomes from this effort was becoming known as “The Sassy Ladies’’. People would actually recognize us! I even had someone, who turned out to also be from Rhode Island, stop me at an airport in California to ask: “Are you one of the Sassy Ladies?”

Clearly, we had nailed our marketing!

The moral of the story is: always test the viability of your target market! You may have great ideas, and people may really need your services, but if they can’t afford you, it’s simply not a viable business proposition.

The good news is that the three partners who wrote the book together are still colleagues and dear friends, and we are still in many ways “The Sassy Ladies.”

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

First, try to always say “yes” when people want to talk with you. I believe that people come into our lives for a “reason or a season”. I have learned so much and made so many great connections by just saying “yes”.

Saying “yes” helps you build a strong network of people to learn from, collaborate with, and call upon throughout your career and life when new opportunities or needs arise. We need different points of view and perspectives to make good decisions. Always.

When you are known as someone with a strong network — you can quickly become the “go-to” person. This has always served me well.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A Bit of Optimism with Simon Sinek and How I Built This with Guy Raz are two of my favorite podcasts. As a huge Simon Sinek fan, I love listening to him spar with guests and bring out the best in others. He has great respect for people and loves different viewpoints and opinions.

When it comes to How I Built This, I just love hearing the stories and learning about the thought process that goes into the products and services created by hungry entrepreneurs.

Sometimes we look at resources, books and podcasts as a great way to get new information. Other times, we use those same resources to justify what we already believe to be true. Daniel Pink’s A Whole New Mind: Why Right Brainers Will Rule the Future highlights the role of right-brain thinking in humanity’s move from the Automation Age to the Conceptual Age. The perspectives in this book have significantly shaped my thinking and my coaching.

The brain’s right hemisphere helps us with design, story-telling, empathy and finding meaning. Too many people try to solve problems while sitting in front of a laptop instead of going out into the world and discovering insights through art, nature and the world around us.

For example, Daniel Pink suggests going to an art museum to mull over a problem you’re trying to solve. It’s a bit of a Zen concept: hold this question/challenge in your head and pay attention to what happens when you allow your tight-fisted focus to dissolve; carry your challenge with an open palm. I have done this on many occasions and it has always served me well.

The book speaks to my strong belief in collaboration. When we bring together talented people who traditionally have more left-brain strengths (such as engineers and scientists), with people who are considered more right-brain focused, we have the best of both worlds: whole-brain thinking.

Analytical thinkers often have a challenging time with empathy, as it does not come naturally to them. I have coached many talented senior engineers over the years who need help becoming more empathetic. On the other hand, people who are more right-brain-focused are visionary thinkers who can design and create stories. They intuit things rather than substantiating their positions with research.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“In daily life we must see that it is not happiness that makes us grateful, but gratefulness that makes us happy.”

― Brother David Steindl-Rast

I was very fortunate to learn how to be grateful as a child. When something good happened, my mother always wanted to share it with others. There are times in life that we go through very tough experiences, yet, we can always find things to be grateful for. My dear friend, Chuck Roppel, introduced me to Brother David Steindl-Rast’s A Network for Grateful Living.

The Network’s fundamental teaching centers on making gratitude a daily practice. It’s a powerful lens to live and see the world through. Being grateful becomes a way of being. You can start by simply making a list of things you are grateful for every night before you go to sleep. It helps shift your perspective, and research has proven that it creates a better night’s sleep.

Once it becomes a habit, it’s almost impossible to stop it from having an impact. The human brain is hardwired to look for things that may hurt us, things that aren’t working. It’s an instinct thousands of years old. When we embark on rewiring our reptilian brain to notice the things that are really working, we find much more of it.

Since January 2019, I have been hosting and now co-hosting monthly Gratefulness Gatherings as part of A Network for Grateful Living.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

At BetterManager, we are continuously looking to improve the quality and impact of our coaching. To this end, we have recently entered into a partnership with Harvard Business School to “better understand what contributes to effective coaching”.

We expect this research to provide tremendous insights into the value, efficacy, and impact of coaching. This cutting-edge work will include surveys and analysis of data we have collected to help us continue to improve the impact of our coaching.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you briefly tell our readers a bit about why you are an authority about Emotional Intelligence?

Paying attention to and honing one’s emotional intelligence is a critical part of executive coaching. I have been coaching C-suite executives and people leaders for more than two decades, and have had the honor of advising and working alongside countless teams at tech start-ups, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations alike.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help to define what Emotional Intelligence is?

Emotional Intelligence (EQ) as defined by the Oxford Dictionary is “the capacity to be aware of, control, and express one’s emotions, and to handle interpersonal relationships judiciously and empathetically.”

For many years, people believed that in order to be a strong leader, one must keep their emotions out of the workplace, keeping a firm boundary between their personal and professional lives. It’s now widely understood and accepted that this is not only incorrect but also impossible! For today’s leaders, EQ has become a “must-have” for success.

We are constantly communicating our emotions ― in our tone of voice, our body language, our actions, and the words we choose. While there are many factors that contribute to one’s EQ, there are five central attributes: self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy & compassion, relationship management, and effective communication.

Self-Awareness

This can be defined as the ability to recognize your own emotional strengths, struggles, values, and triggers. Essentially, “know thyself.” Many people feel, communicate, and act out strong emotions without even realizing they’re doing so, and often without understanding why. Increasing self-awareness increases understanding of others and is beneficial to everyone. Self-assessment is also the first step toward self-regulation.

Self-Regulation

Self-regulation, often termed self-discipline, involves maintaining some control over what you do with your emotions. Self-regulation does not mean that you do not experience your emotions, it means that you work them (or temporarily put them aside) instead of acting them out in unhelpful ways. When a leader self-regulates, a safer space for cooperation is fostered.

A self-regulating leader models to a team how to work through difficult situations and emotions.

Empathy & Compassion

Empathy is a willingness to genuinely feel someone else’s emotions in order to understand them. Compassion is genuine caring for the well-being of others. If you have only an intellectual understanding of what others are feeling, you are not experiencing empathy; there must be an emotional component as well. Self-awareness and self-regulation are important prerequisites for empathy, and when you are truly empathetic to your team’s needs and emotions, performance will be greatly enhanced.

Relationship Management

The ability to build and maintain healthy relationships is an essential skill for any leader. Good relationship management involves building trust, seeing and reflecting people’s values back to them, maintaining healthy boundaries, working through conflict, ensuring that your team gets one-on-one time with you, admitting when you have made mistakes, taking responsibility for how your team is doing, and communicating effectively.

Communication

Many issues that occur at work are a result of misunderstandings, lack of transparency, and poor communication. The inability to communicate effectively leads to confusion, frustration, and interpersonal conflict on a team. Once you have awareness of your own emotions and the ability to empathize with your team, you can use these skills to listen and to communicate in a way that can be heard. This will result in alignment, cooperation, organization, and productivity.

Science shows that emotional intelligence is not a fixed trait ― it can be cultivated, increased, and honed if one is willing to practice and tend to it on an ongoing basis. There is always more to learn about oneself, and more work to be done to increase emotional intelligence.

How is Emotional Intelligence different from what we normally refer to as intelligence?

When we talk about intelligence, we’re often referring to IQ or one’s analytical or cognitive abilities. This might typically include things such as problem-solving ability or information retention. That view, however, is far too limited.

There are actually multiple types of human intelligence, each representing different ways of processing information. Harvard psychologist, Howard Gardner, is credited with being the first to champion this theory.

Emotional intelligence or EQ, in short, can be thought of as the ability to recognize, understand and manage our emotions (and their impact) — in both oneself and others.

The importance and power of EQ cannot be overstated. It is hands down one of the most important leadership characteristics that you should assess, develop, and continue to grow throughout your career. Make the time to regularly assess your EQ, ask for feedback and incorporate it into your daily life. You’ll feel the difference and so will your team! I see it everyday in my work at BetterManager.

The benefits of improving your EQ, of course, also extend far beyond the workplace. When you’re better able to manage your emotions, this influences those around you to do the same. Everyone wins.

Can you help explain a few reasons why Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic? Can you share a story or give some examples?

More than a decade ago, Daniel Goleman, an internationally known psychologist and author, said that “The most effective leaders are all alike in one crucial way: They all have a high degree of what has come to be known as emotional intelligence. It’s not that IQ and technical skills are irrelevant. They do matter, but…they are the entry-level requirements for executive positions.”

EQ helps you successfully give and receive feedback, coach team members, meet tight deadlines, handle stress, manage change, collaborate with others, and deal with setbacks and failures. High EQ often sets apart high performers from others with similar skills and enables them to advance in their careers.

Would you feel comfortable sharing a story or anecdote about how Emotional Intelligence has helped you in your life? We would love to hear about it.

When we founded BetterManager, I wanted to create a community for our coaches that would support their work, provide channels to lift each other up, and celebrate and share successes. Most of our team members have never met each other in person as they are working and living all over the world and speak more than 15 different languages. When we come together for our monthly Coach Community calls to update the team, share ideas and seek out their feedback, it is pure joy to watch them interact.

We also have monthly professional development meetings, many of which are led by our coaches sharing their knowledge and wisdom.

My intention has been to model the impact of gratitude and appreciation to create a bond that we can all lean into. When new coaches join the team and ‘meet’ on Slack, they receive the warmest of welcomes. Many have told me, it feels like “coming home.”

Can you share some specific examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help a person become more successful in the business world?

I have had the pleasure of coaching Sripathi Raj, currently Director of Engineering at Roblox. Very successful in his own career, he decided to help graduating engineering students get ready for life in the private sector during COVID-19. He posted on LinkedIn, “It’s been a tough situation for the last few weeks for everyone and it’s going to get tougher. If you are a new college grad or about to graduate and want advice or brainstorm how to find a job or differentiate yourself or need help getting through this situation, I’m making myself available on weekends for a few hours.” He inspired other engineers to also donate their time to mentor engineers entering the workforce. Raj turned his empathy into action. He is a great role model for emotionally intelligent business leadership.

Raj demonstrated the “lift to climb” concept in action. Your success in business isn’t about building yourself up or focusing only on your own capabilities, but raising up others, as well. He has gushed to me about the rewards of this project. That’s real leadership.

To improve your ability to assess and know yourself, you must regularly pay attention to your thoughts and actions. Take time to ask yourself difficult questions such as: What are my strengths as a leader? What are my struggles? What are my biases? What are my triggers? What makes me most anxious? When am I at my best?

In order to better answer these questions, ask for feedback from those around you (your boss, your peers, your team) regularly and often, and truly listen. Build a plan of action to address what you’ve learned. Consult with your coach or mentor. Keep a journal to better recognize your patterns.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have better relationships?

In 2012, Google conducted a well-regarded landmark research project, code-named Project Aristotle, to understand why some of their teams were performing well above the rest and why others stumbled. Their conclusion? Top-performing teams were the ones that had managed to create an atmosphere of psychological safety: one in which people knew they would be heard and in which they felt safe to take risks, to make mistakes, and to challenge one another.

To create and maintain this kind of safe psychological space, those leading teams must be able to recognize, regulate, and make use of their emotions. Because we are communicating our emotions constantly, this ability does not always come easily and is directly correlated to one’s EQ.

EQ is an essential component of effective leadership and can be devastating to an organization when it’s lacking. Leaders with strong EQ consistently generate better performance, making it a high priority for anyone seeking, being considered for, or in a leadership role.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have more optimal mental health?

Emotions are omnipresent in everything we do. Better understanding and learning how to manage them can help bring your life into balance, steering you toward healthier relationships and general well-being.

In my experience, maintaining perspective is one of the most important ways to ensure optimal mental health. This brings us back to the concept of gratitude and the daily practice of recognizing what you’re grateful for. Especially with the advent of social media, it’s difficult not to compare yourself to others — all those celebrities and tycoons who seem to have it all. By reminding yourself daily of what you’re grateful for, you can maintain a healthy perspective on your own life. When you’re going through a challenging time, recognize what’s good in your life and that no matter how hard you’re struggling, someone else has it tougher than you do. That’s just a fact.

Furthermore, sometimes our anxieties or fears are not based on facts. Have you ever started thinking about the prospect of something negative happening to you and then completely spiraled out of control? This happens to the best of us. When it does, the best thing to do is level set yourself with a healthy dose of reality. Ask yourself: How realistic is this fear? What is the likelihood of this actually happening? If you asked someone you trust, would they tell you that your level of fear is justified? Take a moment to pause and ask yourself these questions when you start feeling anxious or scared about something in your life.

Ok. Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you recommend five things that anyone can do to develop a greater degree of Emotional Intelligence? Please share a story or example for each.

Take time for Reflection

At BetterManager, one of the questions we ask our people leaders on our 360° Survey is “How often do you take time to reflect?” Most of the leaders we coach realize that this is a real area of need. Taking the time to “get off the dancefloor, and get on the balcony” is a metaphor for rising above the work so you can be more strategic and reflect on what is working, what is not working and what are you learning. Many managers I have coached now take time daily or at least a few times a week to get out of “doing mode” and have some quiet time to reflect on their goals and their vision.

2. Keep a gratitude list

Oprah Winfrey says; “the more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is to celebrate.”

When you are feeling anxious or stressed, it’s easy to overlook the many things we have to be grateful for. Starting or ending your day by writing down what you’re grateful for can do wonders for your well-being. Where and what we focus our attention on often determines how we feel. Taking the time to appreciate the little things on a regular basis can make all the difference. Perspective, perspective, perspective.

3. Be a stellar listener who makes people “feel heard”

Becoming a better listener is one of the most critical skills for leaders and people managers to cultivate. We often take listening for granted because we are more interested in talking.

At the Coaches Training Institute, we learned to always think about the three levels of listening.

What distinguishes the three levels is where your focus lies as you listen to whomever you are communicating with.

Level 1 Listening focuses primarily on yourself, your own thoughts or agenda. You are listening with the intent to respond. You’re actually listening to the voices in your head. Have you ever heard those voices? They are thinking about what you need and should say next. This type of listening doesn’t cut it when you’re trying to connect with someone and truly hear what they need.

At Level 2, you are listening for what someone is saying beneath their words. You are fully present and your focus is solely on them. You are listening with curiosity, and you are better able to reflect. When you listen like this, people will begin feeling heard. And that’s what it’s all about.

If you’re going to build high-trust relationships with members of your team, you need to ensure those you lead feel valued and appreciated. It starts with them feeling heard and creating an environment where they can safely and comfortably share their ideas, feedback, and feelings.

At Level 3, your focus is not only on the conversation but also on the environment. It involves everything at Level 2, plus using your senses, intuition, and openness to receive their message.

In order to become a better listener and leader, you need to be aware of how you are listening. It’s often helpful to start just by taking notice of how you’re listening and which level you’re on.

4. Be aware and intentional with the impact you are trying to create

Donna Hicks, Ph.D. writes in Leading with Dignity; “It is critical for people in leadership to understand the difference between intention and impact”.

People aren’t always aware of the influence and impact their actions have on other people. It is essential to be intentional and think in advance about the outcomes you are seeking to create.

If you don’t approach this with some level of intention, you probably won’t create the outcomes you are seeking. It can be as easy as saying or just taking time to think through: In situation X, I will do behavior Y in order to achieve outcome Z.

5. Slow down, to move fast

Don’t estimate the power of the pause. Our work culture and society tend to celebrate moving (and failing) fast. In my experience, however, it is critical to creating time to slow down and focus.

Learning to deliberately take pause, even if just momentarily, can make a major impact on the quality of your conversations and your relationships.

Developing a practice of slowing down to take stock of a given situation or environment can often be the key to better decision making and moving faster toward delivering your long-term goals. To be clear, this should not be confused with avoiding or dragging out decisions.

At the onset, it might even feel implausible to temporarily remove yourself from the demands of your busy schedule. In my experience, however, the top-performing teams and organizations are often those that have learned the lesson of slowing down to speed up.

Do you think our educational system can do a better job at cultivating Emotional Intelligence? What specific recommendations would you make for schools to help students cultivate Emotional Intelligence?

As a former Director of Special Education for a public school system in Massachusetts, I would recommend an increased academic focus on relationship building, specifically by engaging social workers to co-develop and co-teach on this topic. Young children need to learn about sharing and being kind from the get-go. They need to understand how their actions affect others in their classrooms and on the playground. Setting this foundation early would go a long way towards decreasing bullying.

Additionally, mindfulness practices can and should be taught in schools to students of all ages. It can start very early on by incorporating guided meditation into “nap time” in pre-K. Teaching mindfulness can take many forms as students grow older, from connecting with nature to learning yoga or being mindful as you engage in art, music, or other forms of recreation.

Lastly, research has shown that volunteering to help others leads to increased happiness and fulfillment. By taking the time to learn about the challenges faced by our communities and environments, we are once again learning to maintain perspective in our lives, recognize what we have to be grateful for, and understand that we have the power to shape the world around us in ways both positive and negative.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a social movement, it would center on spreading a culture of gratitude and appreciation to workplaces everywhere. Appreciation is among the most powerful drivers of employee motivation, loyalty, and job satisfaction.

At BetterManager, I have the honor and privilege to help people leaders learn how to harness the power of gratitude in the workplace.

Unfortunately, it is still considered pretty rare for people to express gratitude at work. For many of us, a large portion of our days is spent at work; in fact, the average person will spend 90,000 hours at work over a lifetime.

It’s safe to say that our workplace experiences make an indelible impact on the quality of our lives. If humanity is going to spend that much at work, I’d love to help ensure that workplaces are somewhere people enjoy being. I believe that a culture of gratitude would go a long way towards improving the well-being of workers everywhere.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I have always really admired Ellen Degeneres, particularly the courage and charisma she’s exhibited over the years advocating for people in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as those in any community that feels underrepresented or misunderstood.

While I’d love to shoot for the sky and would absolutely enjoy the opportunity to share a meal with her one day, I‘d have to say that Meg Bear is someone who I admire immensely that is absolutely at the top of my list.

Meg is a rock star and a ‘disruptive technologist’. She is currently the SVP of Engineering and Operations at SAP Success Factors. I had the honor of doing a Building Better Managers Podcast with Meg on “The Age of Human Experience Management”.

As we know at BetterManager, 50% of people leave their jobs voluntarily because they are dissatisfied with their managers. 70% of an employee’s engagement can be attributed to their manager. Yet in this age of digital transformation, many organizations cling to outdated ideas and HR procedures that fail to address the problems.

I learned from Meg that SAP is ushering in the next generation of how work happens and how businesses can help individuals become part of the process. When we think about what we need to provide for employees and workers in our businesses today, it’s not just the HR pieces — it’s not just about payroll, it’s not just about benefits, it’s not just about performance reviews or recruiting or learning.

The workforce of the future is about adaptability, it’s about growth, it’s about being able to thrive in this changing world that we live in. I would love to have lunch with Meg and learn more about what she has been up to.

