Wendy De Rosa Of School of Intuitive Studies: “Give, just because”

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Wendy De Rosa.

Wendy De Rosa is an international intuitive energy healer, speaker, teacher, and author. She offers education and training programs for spiritual and personal growth to thousands of people from all over the world wanting to develop their intuition and experience personal transformation. She is the founder of The School of Intuitive Studies and the renowned Intuitive Healer Training Program & Certification. Wendy is a leading faculty member of The Shift Network with more than 100,000 people attending her live events and programs. She is a featured teacher on the MindValley spiritual growth channel Soulvana and has appeared on CBS News/Better Connecticut. She is a published author with her newest title published in Spring 2021, Becoming an Empowered Empath: How to Clear Energy, Set Boundaries & Embody Your Intuitive Powers, New World Library. Her other titles include her bestselling Energy Healing Through the Chakras: A Guide to Self-Healing, and Expanding Your Heart: Awakening through Four Stages of a Spiritual Opening. She is also a contributing author to Bouncing Back: Thriving in Changing Times with Wayne Dyer, Bryan Tracy, John Assaraf and other leaders in personal growth.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in an Italian American household in Bridgeport, Connecticut. I was the second oldest of eight kids and the oldest girl. It was everything you can possibly imagine — loud, chaotic, loving, lots of eating, slightly dysfunctional, and we’re all still very close as a family, today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story. None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I had no interest in becoming an intuitive energy healer… I was overly sensitive as a child and very empathic. I could also see intuitively, as a child. My oversensitivity developed into anxiety and panic attacks. When I was 19 years old, I had a nervous breakdown in college. Up until this point, and through my anxiety, I was feeling a call from my soul to leave college and move to Colorado, where I was going to understand more about my gift. At the time, though, there was a lot of pressure and guilt revolving around this decision, because it meant quitting school to focus on honing my intuition. Money was always an issue growing up, so throwing money away was not an option that my nervous system was willing to take.

One night, my college roommate and I went for a walk, to help me clear my head. As I tried to sort out the state of my health and wrap my head around the calling, I was experiencing, I had an angel encounter on the street in Boston. We turned a corner and there was a man, standing on the sidewalk, wearing a red jacket, and carrying a ukulele. He asked if he could sing us a song for some spare change. I said no, thank you. He then looked at me and said, “No, Wendy, don’t worry about the change, and I’m going to sing you a song.”

He proceeded to sing, “Home on the Range where the buffalo roam… one day you’re going to get to Colorado.“ He then said “It’s not your time to go yet, hang in there a little bit longer, you’re going to get there.“ He gave me a kiss on the cheek and vanished behind me.

There on the street in Boston, I had received what felt like a Healing. My anxiety vanished, and from that moment on, my life was forever changed. I finished the semester and moved to Colorado about six months later. I found an Energy Healing teacher in Colorado, and I learned more about my gift as an intuitive. I still was not interested in becoming an Intuitive Healer as I was more interested in pursuing music as a career. But through the support of my friends and a lot of other people along the way, who encouraged my gift, as well as the trust of my higher guidance, I pursued becoming an Intuitive Healer. By the time I was 30, I had over 500 clients just from word of mouth. Over time, I wrote four books, developed the School of Intuitive Studies, began training Healers, and continue to grow from there.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

Well, I can’t say the mistakes I’ve made have been funny or interesting, but I will say, as an Intuitive Healer, that the mistakes I’ve made have occurred when I have not listened to my body or my intuition. The mistakes I’ve made have come out of fearful, insecure, or anxious decisions, and not trusting myself. Believe me… there are plenty of them!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Whether this is a blessing or a curse, I am a flood of information. I always have content, teachings, and a wealth of information that comes through me. Being the founder of the School of Intuitive Studies means that I am always creating offerings, teachings, and programs for students to learn how to develop their intuition and step into their healer abilities. Currently, the project I am working on is about slowing down, refining, and streamlining what we offer at the School of Intuitive Studies, so that students across the globe can learn how to develop their intuition, clear their energy, and heal In the most grounded, ethical, and impactful way.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Depth — As someone who is empathic (and feels what’s beneath the surface of people’s words, belief systems, reactions, actions, and habits), I’m always interested in not just what is said, but the Energy underneath it. I am invested in making sure the teachings I am offering come from depth and connection to the soul and are not just tools for management. In energy work, there are a lot of tools to manage energy, and that can be important when managing sensitivity in the world, but a part of being empowered as an empathic, sensitive, or intuitive being, is about shifting the deeper interstate and clearing energy on a deeper level. So, my process of teaching is concerned with depth and connection held in the energetic body, not just with that of the surface.

Integrity — Integrity is important to me. It’s important that the energy underneath the table is congruent and aligned with the energy above the table. It’s important to me that feet are on the ground with spiritual growth and intuitive development, and we are addressing the shadow as much as we are addressing the light, in energy work. It’s important to me that words and actions align, and that I’m going to do what I say I’m going to do, or not do it at all. People tell me all the time that they trust me, because of my integrity and my grounded-ness and my approach to teaching Intuitive energy healing.

Inspiration — I almost wrote humility as my third quality. The truth is, I value my humility, because I think it keeps me real and open to trusting that I am called to serve, in this world, on a grander scale. I came into the awareness of my divine channel in my early 20s. I felt too young to know about it, back then. I didn’t feel ready to carry the responsibility of how much creative energy and higher guidance moves through me. I thought I was too young to know what I knew or see what I saw. Yet the more I sat with my channel of grace, the more the light of consciousness would move through me. That light of consciousness continues to be the spring that I teach from, heal from, and express deeper truths. It inspires me and is the frequency that inspires others. It allows me to mirror back to someone the light that lives in them. I don’t always say that out loud, but you asked, so there it is.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

My approach to finding joy is an inner experience. I am a teacher of the energetics system, which includes the chakras. It’s not always obvious on the surface that joy is a chakra experience, in the body, but beneath the physical body, and beneath our nervous system, are these incredible power centers that carry our souls’ power, wisdom, and wounds, that we are here to transform. Sometimes, to find joy within ourselves, we must clear energy in our body, that we might have been holding onto for a long time, and it may not be ours to begin with. We carry a lot of history, energetically, in our system. The accumulation of that energy can weigh us down. When that energy shifts in our body, it is incredible the amount of power, light, and joy we have access to, that is always there. So, finding joy is not an external process, although there are many things in life that awaken that joy that already exists within.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I think the US ranks low because we are soulfully bankrupt. Our soul carries the capacity of our light, our human potential, our wellness, and our inner joy. We, historically, carry an immense amount of conditioning that is based on generational and collective trauma, and that is a dense cloak that we bear, as Americans. We have lost connection to our souls; we have built systems and structures based on that lost connection; we’ve valued power and control based on that lost connection; and we are anxious and depressed trying to make sense of it all. We have a lot of healing to do, individually, and as a country, to get back to the light of our soul, which is joyful, and we must be willing to do that healing.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I think one of the myths about finding joy or happiness is a codependent one. It says, “I will be happy once I find a partner, a better place to live, more money, have a child, etc.”. It’s the American dream cloak that we have agreed to, which subconsciously feeds the information to us that we are only worthy and will be happy once all these things are in place. It’s a myth. In fact, joy is one of the highest states of the heart chakra. The heart chakra is a very irrational place. The heart chakra longs for connection to the divine and to one’s deepest self. It doesn’t care what car you drive.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The mistakes I’ve seen people make when pursuing happiness are very human ones. People stay in relationships too long, when they know they are unhappy, and their body is telling them so. They override their intuition, because the expectations they need to follow have such a stronghold that trusting their gut is too risky. They fear joy and happiness because they never had a model to go by. They sabotage happiness because they don’t feel worthy of having it or keeping it. While many mistakes happen out of these deeper patterns, these are very normal and human patterns that when we face and are willing to heal or overcome them, true joy and happiness is absolutely possible.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

More soul connection time. This could be a daily walk, journaling time, vacations, a planned day off without technology, time in nature, etc. Give, just because. Sometimes we are in a slump because we’re not getting what we need. That could be a great time to start giving, to generate flow with the universe. Giving and generosity, for no reason, are wonderful ways to open up joy in the heart and brighten someone else’s day. Gratitude. Make it a part of your daily practice to find something to be grateful for every day. This is a simple and frequently advised practice, and it works. When down and in doubt, laugh. I used to joke with my clients that every now and then, my meditation practice was “Meditation with Jimmy Fallon!” What I meant by this was that sometimes I needed to start my day laughing, and Jimmy Fallon makes me laugh. So I would throw on some Jimmy Fallon clips to laugh, which would then uplift my spirits, raise my endorphins, and start my day with joy. Perhaps you have your own version of a “Jimmy Fallon meditation.” Value your heart connections. Make time for the people and activities, in your life, that immerse you in the frequency of joy.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

First off, empathy goes a long way. Letting someone know that you understand how they feel, can help them not feel abandoned or alone in their experience. At the same time, you might want to discern whether this is circumstantial depression or a long-term issue, in which they might need therapeutic support. Very normal and high functioning people have therapists to help them make sense of their depression and help them process the roots underneath it. Energy clearing may also be a wonderful modality for a loved one who may need to release unwanted energies. It can be helpful to cheer a friend up, show them heart, offer a kind gesture, invite them to do something fun, guide them to soul-food, etc. — but then there are times when a friend just needs to know that it may be time to let go of unwanted energy to find their deeper joy.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I continue to support students across the world as the founder of the School of Intuitives Studies. The School of Intuitive Studies is the global solution to helping people connect to their soul, their higher consciousness, and to their true purpose, through healing and intuition. We offer transformational training, retreats, certifications, workshops, books, and online content for people waking up to a higher calling — to heal themselves, others, and the world. By connecting to our deeper selves and our intuition, we can shift consciousness on the planet and help build resilience, in this new world, and in future generations.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I think it would be fun to go on a mountain bike ride with Robin Sharma. I appreciate his depth and integrity and would appreciate the opportunity to thank him for his work, which helped me through major growing pains, as a leader in my school. I would also love to meet Oprah, for her support of soul work, in the world!

