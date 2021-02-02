Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Wellness Tips That Expecting Women Should Follow During a Pandemic, According to Sarahbeth Hartlage

Sarahbeth Hartlage

By
Sarahbeth Hartlage
Sarahbeth Hartlage

The global COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up people’s life completely, and also rearranged and changed it. With the rise in coronavirus cases, expecting or pregnant women are getting more stressed regarding this deadly virus’s impact during pregnancy. Although expecting mothers’ risk is less compared to elderly people, they need to take some precautions to stay healthy during these challenging times.

Top Wellness Tips for Pregnant Women During the Pandemic, as per Sarahbeth Hartlage

  • Strengthen Immune System- Consuming a nutrient-rich diet is a key means to make an expecting woman’s immunity strong. At the time of pregnancy, a woman requires enough calcium and protein to suffice the fetus’s requirement. In fact, adding fruits, green leafy vegetables, sweet potatoes, lean meat, eggs, dairy products, salmon, and legumes in the diet will definitely improve immunity. Also, supplements such as vitamin D and zinc will help to strengthen her immune system during this crisis. Besides, a night of sound sleep and regular exercise accompanied with a proper meal will make her immune system stronger.
  • Proper Hydration- Pregnant women should keep themselves hydrated to maintain the levels of amniotic fluids. She should drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily as less water intake may result in contractions, cramps, tiredness, and morning sickness during the 2nd& 3rd trimesters. It is best to drink water from a BPA-free container, stainless steel bottle, or glass to avoid estrogen transfer mimicking toxins to her baby.
  • Regular Exercise- During pregnancy, a woman’s body undergoes a lot of changes, more so in her weight and shape. Thus, every pregnant woman must maintain an active lifestyle, especially during this challenging time, with regular exercise that will help her to remain flexible and healthy. Exercise will help to manage stress and also curb the needs of motherhood and labor. After consulting a doctor, she can take up physical activities such as yoga, swimming, and walking. The blood’s volume at the time of pregnancy increases, thus fueling the strain on her heart. Thus, a daily work schedule of 30-45 minutes will increase circulation and also strengthen her heart. Besides, her baby too will get oxygen-rich blood that will help in healthy development.
  • Extracurricular Activities-During pregnancy, women tend to have hormonal shifts resulting in emotional ups & downs and mood swings. This can increase due to the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic. Suppose a pregnant woman feels depressed or some form of anxiety. In that case, she can indulge in some form of extracurricular activities such as listening to soft music, painting, gardening, reading, or anything that gives her pleasure. In extreme cases, she should not hesitate to take the help of an expert to return to normalcy, says Sarahbeth Hartlage.
  • Wear Comfortable Clothing and Footwear-As a woman’s shape and weight changes rapidly during pregnancy wearing tight-fitting clothing can make her and her baby feel suffocated. She should get some comfortable clothing for herself. The same applies to footwear. She should wear footwear that is easy on her feet. For best results, she should get all her new clothing and footwear properly cleaned and sanitized for her wellbeing as well as the wellbeing of her baby.

Everyone is currently living through a worldwide health pandemic, which is causing so much anxiety and fear. For a pregnant woman, this can be even more challenging. Following the tips mentioned above will help her care for herself and also help to ease some anxiety and stress.

