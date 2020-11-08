Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Wellness tips from Ram Duriseti that can help you cope with COVID19 crisis

Staying well during the COVID19 pandemic is hugely challenging. We are all struggling to adjust to the various disruptions in our daily lives while trying to comply with the government’s restrictive measures to fight the pandemic. The daily struggle to adapt to the new lifestyle of staying confined at home, with or without work, takes […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Staying well during the COVID19 pandemic is hugely challenging. We are all struggling to adjust to the various disruptions in our daily lives while trying to comply with the government’s restrictive measures to fight the pandemic. The daily struggle to adapt to the new lifestyle of staying confined at home, with or without work, takes a toll on our health and wellbeing. In our endeavor to protect from the deadly coronavirus by practicing extreme measures, we are falling sick mentally and physically, observes Ram Duriseti. Severe disruption in the daily routine makes people feel like spending time in captivity, which is causing restlessness, mood swings, and anxiety. It is making people feel depressed under extreme mental stress and affecting their wellness and wellbeing.

It is vital to ensure that we stay physically active to take care of our wellbeing. It will enhance our mental health and make it easy to adjust to the new normal, which is likely to govern our lives for many more days. To stay healthy, you must take care of what you eat and drink plenty of fluids while following a physical exercise routine that will rejuvenate the body and mind.

Follow a nutritious diet, says Ram Duriseti

At the beginning of the lockdown, people resorted to panic buying due to the uncertainty. After four months of experiencing the new order of living, we have understood that there is no need to stockpile groceries. Instead, be clear about what you should eat to stay healthy and make your list of items to buy accordingly. To have a balanced and nutritious diet, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables as you can store these for a long time in the fridge along with other canned products and grains. Choose canned foods with low sugar (not more than 5 grams), salt (not more than 200 mg), and saturated fat of up to 1.5 grams per serving. Avoid the craving for food as recourse to overcome boredom as it will wreck your health plans.

Follow a fitness program

Despite not being able to hit the gym, there are several ways to create some exercise routine to help maintain your physical activity. Do some simple free-hand exercises like sit-ups, burpees, squat, and back extensions that require minimal space to stay active indoors. While holed up at home, you can take to gardening to remain engaged, and even playing with children is another way to stay active. Be innovative with your exercise routine by using some household items as props to expand your exercise scope. You can use wine bottles as weights and a sturdy chair to do step-ups.

Sleep well

Stress can disturb your sleep pattern and impact your health adversely. Having enough sleep is critical during this time when the body and mind go through excessive stress. To clam your mind and overcome anxiety, you can practice meditation and yoga to ensure sound sleep.

Maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness for yourself and your home to keep the virus away.

    Ram Duriseti

    Ram Duriseti, Education

    Ram Duriseti attended Stanford University for his Undergraduate Education where he earned a BA and a BS.  https://ramdurisetischolarship.com/  https://www.shiftgen.com/about

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Mental health
    Community//

    Guidelines from Ram Duriseti on Improving Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic

    by Ram Duriseti
    Mental Welness
    Community//

    Staying at home and mental wellness – Crucial tips by Ram Duriseti

    by Ram Duriseti
    Improve Physical
    Community//

    Ram Duriseti Highlights Practical Ways to Improve Physical and Mental Wellness

    by Ram Duriseti

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.