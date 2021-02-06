Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Wellness Tips: 5 Ways Acupuncture Can Help You Feel Better

Traditional Chinese medicine, or TCM, is a complete medical system that billions of people have used over thousands of years. Doctors of TCM use Chinese herbal medicine, dietary advice, Tui Na massage therapy, mediation recommendations and acupuncture. This medical system can help address many conditions and is now explained by research and modern science. Many insurance companies are now including coverage for acupuncture, so check yours and find a qualified acupuncturist on this national directory.

  • Pain Relief Acupuncture can help eliminate many types of pain. It helps pain of all kinds, including headaches and migraines, neck and back pain. These studies have shown its effectiveness in reducing pain in  lower back pain, migraines, tension headaches, and knee pain. Acupuncture works by increasing the flow of blood and relaxing muscles. Endorphins, the body’s natural pain reliever, are released from the brain during a treatment. This leads to pain reduction.
  • Sleep Improvement
    How was your sleep last night? Acupuncture can help improve is sleep quality and reduce insomnia. Scientists have found that acupuncture increases the production of brain chemicals that promote relaxation, like dopamine and serotonin. This allowing for better sleep, both to fall asleep faster and to stay asleep. During a treatment, it is coming to feel sleepy and even take a nap.
  • Mood Boost
    Acupuncture can help with improving mood, including helping depression, stress, and anxiety. The needles from acupuncture treatment release endorphins in the body. In addition to providing pain relief, endorphins are hormones that provide a boost in mood, encouraging happiness and relaxation.
  • Heart Health
    Acupuncture is also good for your heart due to the relaxation and stress reduction from the treatments, that can reduce blood pressure. Stress and high blood pressure are commonly related to heart attacks and heart disease.
  • Immune System Support
    Research has shown that acupuncture can boost immune system function. The placement of acupuncture needles can release immune-boosting cytokines. Cytokines are messenger cells that regulate the body’s immune response. By triggering the immune system, acupuncture can help fight infections or illnesses.
    Kerry Boyle Acupuncturist

    Kerry Boyle, Doctor of Acupuncture at Integrative Acupuncture

    Experienced, nationally board certified, Doctor of Acupuncture. I enjoy helping people achieve health goals, naturally, by using traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture and herbs. I believe evidenced based and integrative health care is the future of medicine and best for the patient. My speciality areas are within women's health and wellness, fertility and pregnancy. I also regularly treat pain management conditions of all kinds.

