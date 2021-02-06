Wellness Tips: 5 Ways Acupuncture Can Help You Feel Better

Traditional Chinese medicine, or TCM, is a complete medical system that billions of people have used over thousands of years. Doctors of TCM use Chinese herbal medicine, dietary advice, Tui Na massage therapy, mediation recommendations and acupuncture. This medical system can help address many conditions and is now explained by research and modern science. Many insurance companies are now including coverage for acupuncture, so check yours and find a qualified acupuncturist on this national directory.

Pain Relief Acupuncture can help eliminate many types of pain. It helps pain of all kinds, including headaches and migraines, neck and back pain. These studies have shown its effectiveness in reducing pain in lower back pain, migraines, tension headaches, and knee pain. Acupuncture works by increasing the flow of blood and relaxing muscles. Endorphins, the body’s natural pain reliever, are released from the brain during a treatment. This leads to pain reduction.

Sleep Improvement

How was your sleep last night? Acupuncture can help improve is sleep quality and reduce insomnia. Scientists have found that acupuncture increases the production of brain chemicals that promote relaxation, like dopamine and serotonin. This allowing for better sleep, both to fall asleep faster and to stay asleep. During a treatment, it is coming to feel sleepy and even take a nap.

Mood Boost

Acupuncture can help with improving mood, including helping depression, stress, and anxiety. The needles from acupuncture treatment release endorphins in the body. In addition to providing pain relief, endorphins are hormones that provide a boost in mood, encouraging happiness and relaxation.

Heart Health

Acupuncture is also good for your heart due to the relaxation and stress reduction from the treatments, that can reduce blood pressure. Stress and high blood pressure are commonly related to heart attacks and heart disease.