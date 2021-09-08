Wellness Of Stability In Healing From Love’s Brokenness: Roy Drusky

Love has a way of teaching us some hard lessons, regarding the disappointments of society. When it comes to love, human beings can be rather selfish. Love shouldn’t be a painful game. Unfortunately, a significant portion of humanity has made it that way.

They say that women become foolish, when they are in love. In fact, “love,” or the false auras surrounding it, has a way of blinding us to the reality’s at hand, or a person’s true intentions. We only become aware of their intentions, when the heartbreak, occurs. Only then, do we see people for, who they truly are. If only love didn’t blind us; causing us to enter into a spiraling, emotional chaos. Afterall, people take on many faces. Women and men decorate themselves with the image they wish to project to the world. Not everyone is willing to be vulnerable; all the while releasing themselves from the emotional baggage of wearing a facade. It’s too toxic. Exuding our real self is much more liberating!

We have all been tricked in our devotion to love. ❤ It happens even to the very best of us. The question is, how do we recuperate from it. That’s the question. What do we do in our quest to overcome the devastation of a broken-heart or deception?

Things happen. The question is, what do we do about it? What happens in our quest to find healing, when we realize that our crush is not our one and only? We can write songs. We can also write about the power of love, and finding love, again. There is also the power of looking internally, that we may know what it is, which has kept us away from connecting with a good and faithful person. Perhaps, we can go through a re-birth in order to move into a greater insight. After all, there is a wellness (and a treasure) when it comes to how one is expected to comprehend the very essence of time. Through time’s stillness, there are lessons to be learned, and safeguarded.

Sometimes, a person has us feeling like a fool. We gave love, and we gave it, whole-heartedly. And, yet it was still taken for granted. On an entirely different scale, it wasn’t appreciated. What does it feel like for someone to take your energy, and spread it among different people? It feels horrible. No doubt about that. One feels like a fool. One feels like a dumb monkey, who has been played and toyed with.

How does it feel? Shall we say emptiness? Perhaps, it’s more about loneliness? Then again, it’s the pain of feeling as if one has been taken for a fool. Hmm. . .Shall we say the latter? Being love’s fool is a painful reality! For it shows us the ugly stains, that we refuse to see.

So, let us understand this cautionary tale! Know that not everyone is a caretaker in love’s domain. The sooner you know, the sooner you can eat your bananas 🍌🍌🍌for another day!

