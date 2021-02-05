Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Wellness guidelines for working men and women during the pandemic – Useful insights by Dennis Begos

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Dennis Begos
If you are still affected by the pandemic outbreak, then you are not the only one! The world in 2021 is still trying its best to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic. The pandemic outbreak resulted in an economic downswing because of lost jobs, office shutdowns, salary cuts, and supply chain disruptions. The pandemic shock has made people live in fear and anxiety in their houses for a prolonged time. Currently, the offices have opened, and people are venturing outside for work. Working men and women must practice basic wellness guidelines to stay well during this phase.

Useful wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos

Both working men and women have to venture outside their house every day to their office. Not everyone has the facility to use an office or personal vehicle. Hence, it makes sense to use the wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos.

  • Your safety comes first

Are you going to your office every day? If yes, then you need to get attentive to your safety. Besides maintaining adequate social distancing, you should also ensure that you wear your mask when required and make fair use of the sanitizer. It’s a good practice to carry disposable gloves with you to use them as and when needed. Make sure to wash your clothes when you reach home and clean yourself and your work accessories.

  • Eat a healthy meal

It is necessary to up your immune health as much as you can! For this, you must consume home-cooked food and ensure that it is rich in protein and other healthy nutrients. Choose to consume a healthy mix of vegetables, fruits, and lean meat that will ensure you are healthy and robust. You can also add the necessary health vitamins and natural health supplements to boost your immunity and enable you to combat any ailment.

  • Make time to exercise

Working men and women often have a time management issue when they have to exercise. You must find time to exercise either in the morning or evening after office hours. You can workout at home or go for a morning or evening walk. You can also join an aerobics class for office goers online or in real-time. It will help you to burn extra calories, release toxins, and boost your immunity. It also allows you to stay in good shape.

  • Meditation

Working men and women have to balance work and personal life! Additionally, there is the pandemic stress to manage as well. Hence, it’s a good idea to practice meditation once during the day. You can start meditation by following a simple breathing technique and increase the time gradually. It will help you balance stress and manage your personal life, as well. Meditation also brings clarity and allows you to see the pandemic situation in a balanced way.

Both working men and women must lead a healthy life even during the pandemic phase. The guidelines mentioned above can help them to mend their ways and lead a healthy life.

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. https://dennisbegosscholarship.com/

