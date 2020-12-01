Wellness guidelines for senior citizens during the pandemic – Useful tips by Beth Debouvre

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has impacted every aspect of everyone’s life! On one end, lives were lost, and on the other end, there were infections, job loss, office shutdowns, and lack of employment. The economy has suffered to a great extent. This is not all! There are constant news updates about how the virus is mutating and its after-effects on people in the forthcoming months. People are still awaiting a final cure or a vaccine so that they can combat the virus. Amidst all these, the senior citizens are getting affected and need to be cared for by their family members.

Beth Debouvre’s wellness guidelines for elders

In the beginning, when the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak started, the World Health Organization stated that this pandemic might be critical for older adults and senior citizens. Hence, this section of people is already in a state of turmoil and stress. When things are moving towards the “new normal,” it is essential to assure senior citizens that they are in safe hands. Beth Debouvre shares some of the critical wellness guidelines:

Keeping a check on physical health

No one knows how the virus will infect a person. Hence, it is necessary to ensure that senior citizens don’t walk into any crowded place. That is not all! It is essential to monitor their health conditions from time to time. Physical symptoms like getting a cold or suddenly developing joint aches or fever shouldn’t get taken lightly. It is always better to seek medical consultation and opt-in for the desired medication to stay safe.

Minimal exercise

Exercise has become the need of the day to boost one’s immunity. Senior citizens must get into an exercise form that is comfortable for them. It could be simple body movements done under supervision to stay healthy and agile. If you want, you can join your grandmother in their daily exercise practice as well. Make sure that there is no excess exercise, as that might cause aches in the body. Make sure to take advice from a physical therapist for this as well.

Reduce the news time

The news updates are currently constantly relaying updates about the deaths due to the virus and the infection rates. It also talks about other potential dangers related to the pandemic. While it is essential to know the basic facts to stay updated, you can do away with the excess dependence on news updates. Listening to the news usually results in a negative mindset, which can lead to fear and anxiety. You must reduce the news time and replace it with light-hearted films and other televised shows.

Family time

It is necessary for senior citizens to feel that they are in safe and loving hands! For that, you can spend time together by doing some everyday activities. You can catch up on old anecdotes or watching old family albums together. It will help them to relax, unwind, and feel good.

Your senior citizens and older adults need your help during this time! Hence, you can resort to the guidelines mentioned above for their better health and wellness.