Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Wellness guidelines for minor issues during the pandemic stress – Brian C Jensen

Brian C Jensen

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Brian C Jensen
Brian C Jensen

Everyone has a simple goal in life – healthy living. However, ailments, diseases, and disorders are all part and parcel of life. Diseases are usually a result of age, sometimes stress, or infections. Our present condition indicates that at least two of the previously mentioned factors are active right now, and it is all due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has resulted in a massive loss of life and jobs. Many have lost their near and dear ones while scores have lost their employment and sustenance. We have all read and heard heart-breaking stories from across the globe. All of this accumulated stress has given rise to a lot of minor health issues and niggles.

According to Brian C Jensen, following a strict wellness guideline works well to negate minor health issues. In the following section, we have gone over a few common minor health issues and the home-remedies to alleviate the condition.

Headaches and muscle pains

Cluster headaches are a common occurrence and can happen to anyone at any time. The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to cases of cluster headaches globally, along with muscle pains. This is all due to the work-from-home schedule and the sedentary lifestyle. We understand that not everyone is comfortable working from home. If you are suffering from such afflictions daily, keep in mind getting yourself physically active can help you with the symptoms. Get yourself physically engaged in regular exercise to get the best results.

Panic attacks are a problem, according to Brian C Jensen

Do you often think about the end-of-the-world scenarios? Maybe you are worried that there is nowhere to go from here, leading to panic attacks. Keep in mind panic attacks can be mild to acute and always a result of limiting and fearful thoughts. Recurring panic attacks can wreak havoc with the mind and the body. This is why you need to make sure you are following our wellness guide.

If stress is causing you panic attacks, you need to get involved in meditation and deep breathing. Stress affects our breathing patterns, making them rapid and small. Deep breathing allows you to relax your mind and body. Meditation is the best way to ensure your mind and body return to a balanced state. Practice meditation twice – early morning and evening for the best results.

Indigestion

Remember, the human body is designed to stay active and on the move at all times. Movement allows the better digestion of food and assimilation to yield energy. If you are experiencing indigestion due to recent times, you need to understand it is due to inactivity. If you want to remedy indigestion, then you need to consume a healthy balanced diet precisely at the same time every day. You will also need to stay physically active to aid the natural processes done by the stomach acids.

If the pandemic has resulted in physical discomforts and any of the above ailments, then our wellness guideline will allow you to take care of your mind and body.

    Brian Jensen, cardiologist

    Dr. Brian C. Jensen is a cardiologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and is affiliated with one hospital. He has been in practice between 11-20 years. Read more about Brian C Jensen Scholarship and Grant.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Wellness guidelines for men to combat stress during the pandemic by Brian C Jensen

    by Brian Jensen
    Brian C Jensen
    Community//

    Mental wellness is the key to healthy living – According to Brian C Jensen

    by Brian Jensen
    Wellness Program
    Community//

    Brian C. Jensen: Things to include in employee wellness programs after the COVID-19

    by Brian Jensen

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.