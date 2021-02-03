Wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos to stay motivated during the pandemic phase

It’s 2021, but we are still living through the pandemic phase! The new strain of the virus has made people feel a sense of fear and uncertainty once again. Even though the nations worldwide are taking safety protocols and initiating lockdowns to stay safe from the virus, a sense of mass threat is always present. The saving grace is that the economy is slightly looking better, and people are reviving their lost career opportunities. Though the positives are less, it’s essential to count on the same and stay well.

Wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos

2020 was all about social distancing and stay-at-home orders. There was lockdown in phases as well. In 2021, people thought that the situation would get better, but the new strain of the virus made people feel sad and depressed. It is necessary to stop feeling tensed and sad at every unknown outcome. Wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos can make you feel motivated and count on the good things in your life.

Make a gratitude list

Have you and your family survived the pandemic this far without getting affected by the virus? If yes, you have a reason to count on your blessings for this and many other reasons. Though the future is uncertain, it helps when you try to focus on happenings that occurred in your favor. Hence, it’s a good habit to make a gratitude list and thank god for all the positives you have encountered for 2020. It will shift your energy and will help you to feel better about yourself and your life. Add to this gratitude list as and when you think that you should.

Dance and exercise

Sitting at home for a long time can make you feel stagnated! It is essential to give yourself reasons to feel alive and agile. One of the best ways to do that is to exercise every day and participate in a dance workout. Doing aerobics can help you to get out of the blues! You can either join a real-time or an online class, depending on your ease and preference. It will release happy hormones and will help you to stay in shape. You can also lose the extra pounds you gained during the lockdown and get back to your ideal weight. It will also help you to make a few new connections.

Read a book

The brain must stay engaged! Today, the news channels are mostly relaying updates about the virus and its new strain. Consuming excess news updates can add tension to your mind and life. Hence, it makes sense if you read a book that is inspiring and positive. It is a good idea to get back to comfortable and straightforward reads like comics and graphic novels. It will help you get transferred to a different dimension that will help you feel calm and grounded instead of stressed and demotivated.

Life can get uncertain from time to time! No one knows how the next day will unfold. Hence, it is essential to cultivate the wellness guidelines mentioned above and feel good about life.