Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos to stay motivated during the pandemic phase

It’s 2021, but we are still living through the pandemic phase! The new strain of the virus has made people feel a sense of fear and uncertainty once again. Even though the nations worldwide are taking safety protocols and initiating lockdowns to stay safe from the virus, a sense of mass threat is always present. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Dennis Begos
Dennis Begos

It’s 2021, but we are still living through the pandemic phase! The new strain of the virus has made people feel a sense of fear and uncertainty once again. Even though the nations worldwide are taking safety protocols and initiating lockdowns to stay safe from the virus, a sense of mass threat is always present. The saving grace is that the economy is slightly looking better, and people are reviving their lost career opportunities. Though the positives are less, it’s essential to count on the same and stay well.

Wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos

2020 was all about social distancing and stay-at-home orders. There was lockdown in phases as well. In 2021, people thought that the situation would get better, but the new strain of the virus made people feel sad and depressed. It is necessary to stop feeling tensed and sad at every unknown outcome. Wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos can make you feel motivated and count on the good things in your life.

  1. Make a gratitude list

Have you and your family survived the pandemic this far without getting affected by the virus? If yes, you have a reason to count on your blessings for this and many other reasons. Though the future is uncertain, it helps when you try to focus on happenings that occurred in your favor. Hence, it’s a good habit to make a gratitude list and thank god for all the positives you have encountered for 2020. It will shift your energy and will help you to feel better about yourself and your life. Add to this gratitude list as and when you think that you should.

  • Dance and exercise

Sitting at home for a long time can make you feel stagnated! It is essential to give yourself reasons to feel alive and agile. One of the best ways to do that is to exercise every day and participate in a dance workout. Doing aerobics can help you to get out of the blues! You can either join a real-time or an online class, depending on your ease and preference. It will release happy hormones and will help you to stay in shape. You can also lose the extra pounds you gained during the lockdown and get back to your ideal weight. It will also help you to make a few new connections.

  • Read a book

The brain must stay engaged! Today, the news channels are mostly relaying updates about the virus and its new strain. Consuming excess news updates can add tension to your mind and life. Hence, it makes sense if you read a book that is inspiring and positive. It is a good idea to get back to comfortable and straightforward reads like comics and graphic novels. It will help you get transferred to a different dimension that will help you feel calm and grounded instead of stressed and demotivated.

Life can get uncertain from time to time! No one knows how the next day will unfold. Hence, it is essential to cultivate the wellness guidelines mentioned above and feel good about life.

    Dennis Begos

    Dennis Begos, Leadership

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. https://dennisbegosscholarship.com/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Dennis Begos shares essential guidelines to take care of your mental health during the pandemic

    by Dennis Begos
    Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Generic wellness guidelines for good health during the pandemic by Dennis Begos

    by Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Dennis Begos shares general wellness guidelines for the pandemic

    by Dennis Begos

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.