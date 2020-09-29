Well organize, Good sleep…

Sleep is the most important factor for our bodily functions. We human beings need at least 6- 8 hours of good sleep for better bodily functions, goods sleep results good body function. When you don’t have good sleep, you don’t have a good day. You feel exhausted, frustrated, tensed leads to headache, stress and much more. Better to sleep at least 6-8 hours and then start your work to get good results.

My tip to sleep better is to organize everything before bed. Organize the surrounding as well as your mind. Organize your surroundings by keep things in the right place, clean up the mess, arrange everything in order. Keep the surrounding neatly organized & tidy. That gives you peace of mind, that will enhances your sleep. Organizing the mind in the planning for the next day, have an outline for the next day’s work from morning to night. If you have a clear idea about the next day it is easy to proceed your day and clear mind before sleeping. When you go to bed with satisfied mind, you will fall asleep immediately. Sleeping well makes you to work well, so sleep well and work well.