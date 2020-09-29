Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Well organize, Good sleep…

Sleep is the best meditation - Dalai Lama

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Sleep is the most important factor for our bodily functions. We human beings need at least 6- 8 hours of good sleep for better bodily functions, goods sleep results good body function. When you don’t have good sleep, you don’t have a good day. You feel exhausted, frustrated, tensed leads to headache, stress and much more. Better to sleep at least 6-8 hours and then start your work to get good results.

My tip to sleep better is to organize everything before bed. Organize the surrounding as well as your mind. Organize your surroundings by keep things in the right place, clean up the mess, arrange everything in order. Keep the surrounding neatly organized & tidy. That gives you peace of mind, that will enhances your sleep. Organizing the mind in the planning for the next day, have an outline for the next day’s work from morning to night. If you have a clear idea about the next day it is easy to proceed your day and clear mind before sleeping. When you go to bed with satisfied mind, you will fall asleep immediately. Sleeping well makes you to work well, so sleep well and work well.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Living With Chronic Pain? Quality Sleep Might Be The Key To Managing Your Pain.

    by Brittany Denis, PT, DPT, CPT-RES
    Community//

    6 Sleep Tips to Make You More Productive During the Day

    by John Rampton
    Better Sleep
    Community//

    Do You’ve Advice About How To Get Better Sleep?

    by Kelvin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.