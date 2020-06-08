Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Well-Being:Self Exploration Pt. 3

The Science of Well-Being course provides insight in how to be more mindful of the difference between what we think makes us happy & what actually does.

By

Happiness can be learned.

Last week I completed The Science of Well-Being course.  Today I conclude my 3-part “self exploration” series. Santos designs this course to “increase your own happiness and build more productive habits”.  I am glad to be one of the over two and a half million people around the world to complete the course. The course provides insight in how we can be more mindful of the difference between what we think makes us happy and what actually does make us happy.  

Part 1: Santos discusses how gratitude can enhance and expand well-being by taking time to savor and think about (realize) why you are thankful.

Part 2: Santos discusses how interacting with others, kindness, taking time for self, exploring mindfulness, and thankfulness are the key concepts to well-being.

The course structure was typical for online courses.  Lectures, videos, quizzes, and readings. The lessons, presentations, and readings were research based with assignments geared toward clarifying personal expectations, misconceptions, and direct application to life. Santos development the assignments (rewirements) as a set of “practices aimed at rewiring habits”.  In the first half of the course the rewirements were designed to learn about self.  Topics included an assessment of signature strengths, savoring, kindness, social connection, self-care, and gratitude.  The final rewirement, during the second half of the course, focused on putting the pieces together with the outcome being a personal plan to change a self-selected behavior(s).

I appreciated the quantitative measures at the beginning of the course. I value data from reliable and valid sources while understanding that these measures are a snapshot of life.  My learning in the course was certainly supported by Santos’ presentations and materials. The research foundation along with her conversational communication style and examples enhanced the learning of the key concepts.  I found the discussion forums the most interesting.  The discussion forums were, to me, a group of scholars and practitioners.  I engaged with others from around the world (many US states, Germany, Finland, Bahrain, Philippines, India, Egypt, Nepal, South Africa, Australia, Kenya, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Austria) ranging in age from 20-74 years old. The peer learning environment was the most beneficial to me because of the variety of perspectives…knowing and understanding other interpretations of the concepts and associated experiences was valuable to me.  

I am more focused on improving habits that will lead to a better/happier life for me and for those around me.  The areas I chose to focus on to continue to live a better life are: savoring, kindness, and gratitude.  

I chose these aspects from the course because I see these as characteristics that would not only improve my life but help me contribute to the betterment of others.  

    Elaine Guerrazzi, PhD, Educator, Blogger at Blooms to Blossoms

    My professional and educational career as well as my personal life are centered on promoting the blended processes of growth and development. As a lifelong learner I continue to enhance my knowledge and skills to provide informative discovery experiences for others. During my career I managed recreational sports programs in higher education for ten years followed by ten years serving as Director of Research and Assessment. During this time, I studied the relationship between academic and co-curricular experiences and the ability of these experiences to facilitate student development and achievement. I also served for fifteen years as adjunct faculty member in the School of Education Graduate Program teaching research, adult education, student development, and leadership courses. In this faculty position I directed my energy to mentoring doctoral students’ research initiatives as both a chair and committee member. My mentees successfully completed over 125 projects. Currently, I strive to share my passion for life and learning by helping others connect the pieces in ways that matter.

    My life has directly and indirectly (formally and informally) revolved around the theme of my blog…integrating wellness, lifelong learning, and personal development. My earliest memories from childhood include my pursuit of an active lifestyle, a thirst for learning through doing and reading, and the curiosity of wondering what was next. I’ve often been told that my first words as a child were probably, “I wonder…” OR “why”. These early characteristics have guided my growth and development, living and learning throughout my life. My Dad provided some insight into the idea of lifelong learning when, during my time in graduate school, he shared with a friend that I was going to go straight from doctoral graduation to the institutional retirement plan!!!! I guess I’ve been connecting the pieces for over 60 years and am looking forward to continuing in that process through my blog ( Blooms to Blossoms ).  Follow Blooms to Blossoms on Facebook.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Well-Being: Self Exploration Pt. 2

    by Elaine Guerrazzi, PhD
    Community//

    Well-Being: Self Exploration Pt. 1

    by Elaine Guerrazzi, PhD
    Community//

    The Science of Well-Being

    by Nizar Hasan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.