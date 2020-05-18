Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Well-Being: Self Exploration Pt. 2

Santos discusses how interacting with others, kindness, taking time for self, exploring mindfulness, and thankfulness are the key concepts to well-being.

By

During the first two weeks of The Science of Well-Being I completed assessments to establish a “happiness baseline” measurement.  At the end of the course I will revisit these assessments as a post-test measure.  I learned that gratitude can be even more powerful by savoring life events.  In Part 1 of my 3-part self-exploration series I shared Santos comments about savoring.

Santos discusses how gratitude can enhance and expand well-being by taking time to savor and think about (realize) why you are thankful. Savoring is finding the beauty of the moment and being grateful. Savoring is the “simple act of stepping out of your experience, to review it, and really appreciate it while it’s happening”.  

Interacting with others, kindness, taking time for self, exploring mindfulness, and thankfulness were the key concepts of weeks 3-5.  Below is a summary of the concepts.

Below I share my thoughts and actions related each of the concepts above.

Supporting Research…for those who would like to read more:

Social Connections:   Diener & Seligman (2002) Very Happy People

Random Acts of Kindness: Sreenivasan & Weinberger (2017) Why Random Acts of Kindness Matter to Your Well-Being

Exercise:  Britt (2019)  Can Exercise Make You Happy? Or Does Happiness Help You Exercise?  

Sleep: Booker (2013)  Good Night’s Sleep Linked to Happiness

Meditation: Shapiro & Shapiro (2014) Mindfulness Meditation is the Direct Way to Happiness

Gratitude: Stoerkel (2020)  The Science and Research on Gratitude and Happiness

    Elaine Guerrazzi, PhD, Educator, Blogger at Blooms to Blossoms

    My professional and educational career as well as my personal life are centered on promoting the blended processes of growth and development. As a lifelong learner I continue to enhance my knowledge and skills to provide informative discovery experiences for others. During my career I managed recreational sports programs in higher education for ten years followed by ten years serving as Director of Research and Assessment. During this time, I studied the relationship between academic and co-curricular experiences and the ability of these experiences to facilitate student development and achievement. I also served for fifteen years as adjunct faculty member in the School of Education Graduate Program teaching research, adult education, student development, and leadership courses. In this faculty position I directed my energy to mentoring doctoral students’ research initiatives as both a chair and committee member. My mentees successfully completed over 125 projects. Currently, I strive to share my passion for life and learning by helping others connect the pieces in ways that matter.

    My life has directly and indirectly (formally and informally) revolved around the theme of my blog…integrating wellness, lifelong learning, and personal development. My earliest memories from childhood include my pursuit of an active lifestyle, a thirst for learning through doing and reading, and the curiosity of wondering what was next. I’ve often been told that my first words as a child were probably, “I wonder…” OR “why”. These early characteristics have guided my growth and development, living and learning throughout my life. My Dad provided some insight into the idea of lifelong learning when, during my time in graduate school, he shared with a friend that I was going to go straight from doctoral graduation to the institutional retirement plan!!!! I guess I’ve been connecting the pieces for over 60 years and am looking forward to continuing in that process through my blog ( Blooms to Blossoms ).  Follow Blooms to Blossoms on Facebook.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Well-Being: Self Exploration Pt. 1

    by Elaine Guerrazzi, PhD
    Community//

    Be Thankful & Grateful; Be Aware & Appreciative

    by Elaine Guerrazzi, PhD
    f11photo/Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    I’m Taking Yale’s Class on Happiness — and Halfway through, these 4 Tricks Are Already Working

    by Justin Maiman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.