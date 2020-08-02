Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

WELL-BEING AFTER THE PANDEMIC

A Scenario for The Future

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
  1. Tell me about your experience during this pandemic known as Covid-19

I have tried to stay as active as possible. One of the byproducts of that activity is the chapter I wrote for the book Aftershocks and Opportunities: Scenarios for a Post-Pandemic Future. As we all know, the pandemic has led to an unprecedented collaboration and competition in the search for a vaccine that has bypassed the usual protocols of medical research. I compare this research effort that is now under way to the International Geophysical Year, which was an international effort during the height of the Cold War to study the Earth’s magnetic field. The IGY helped foster the golden age of space exploration. Similarly, I believe that the search for a vaccine against the coronavirus could foster a medical enlightenment. 

  1. In your most recent book, you talk about the cure for Coronavirus. Tell us more about it.

My chapter is written from the perspective of the year 2035, and it assumes that a cure for COVID-19 came pretty rapidly in the 2020s. One of the newer types of vaccines now in development uses messenger RNA to cause the body to produce an antigen that is recognized by the immune system as an invader. The body then develops an immunity to that antigen.

There is also ongoing research into digitizing both RNA and DNA. I argue that digitization, not only of vaccines but of consumer products as well, could lead to a fundamental change in how products are distributed. The supply chain would be replaced by something I call the innovation chain, and the economy would be based on licensing designs rather than purchasing products. 

So, vaccines could be digitized, transmitted to local manufacturing hubs, downloaded into digital-to-biological converters (which are currently in the experimental stage) and made available locally in even the poorest countries. 

Eventually, this could lead to customized vaccines for diseases such as cancer, based on the individual’s genetic information. 

The point is that the way the vaccines are distributed has as much of an effect on well being as the vaccines themselves. Access is the antidote to inequality.  

  1. What do you do for your well-being? 

I try to stay as active as possible. I try to write every day, and I walk every day. Social distancing and homebound isolation may make us feel like we’re going through a storm, but there’s no reason not to turn that storm into a brainstorm. So, my advice for well-being during the pandemic is to engage. The mind doesn’t need a mask.    

BIO:

Jerry Edling is a writer and editor for KNX, the only all-news radio station in Los Angeles, and a former editor-in-chief of “”Public Diplomacy Magazine.” He has been nominated for three Emmy Awards and five Writers Guild Awards and has won three Associated Press Awards and two Golden Mike Awards. He holds a Master of Public Diplomacy degree from the University of Southern California.

Jose Angel Manaiza Jr, Tutor To The Stars at Malibu Education

MATHEMATICIAN JOSE ANGEL MANAIZA, JR.

Former Child Star in La Ceiba, Honduras. Jose Angel Manaiza Jr. is known as “The Tutor to The Stars” from Malibu to Beverly Hills.

Teaching the children of Hollywood celebrities to achieve success. Mr. Manaiza has helped over 1,200 students. Including NCAA student-athletes from schools such as UCLA, USC, and Pepperdine University.
His patented speed-reading system is endorsed by three former U.S. presidents, and he has been honored in The White House.
In 2018, Jose was knighted by the order of the OSJ in NYC. He was the first SAT Instructor to be published  in The Huffington Post on the topic of "The New SAT Exam."   58 of his students received an overall average score of 1456 on the SAT exam, and earned admissions with full scholarships.
He has also been given a special recognition for his work from the City of Los Angeles, and the State Of California.
Mr. Manaiza served as The Speaker Program Director for The California's Women Conference in 2019, where past keynote speakers have included Oprah Winfrey, Norma T. Hollis, Michelle Obama, Dame Mabel Katz, Laura Bush and Arianna Huffington. He is official biographer of Garifuna Writer & Historian Santos Centeno Garcia. Mr. Manaiza is a professional speechwriter who has written over 6000 speech scripts to CEOs, world leaders, and professional speakers. His famous workshop entitled "Presidential Speechwrititng" has helped many on how to write speeches.
Mr. Manaiza resides in Malibu, CA and enjoys his weekends sailing in Marina Del Rey. For more information, visit http://www.tinyurl.com/Malibu90265Style
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

FamVeld / Shutterstock
Thriving in the New Normal//

World War III: Fighting an Invisible Enemy, the Coronavirus

by Susan Blumenthal, MD, MPA
Community//

Dr. Karissa Culbreath: “We have been reminded of the simple things”

by Ben Ari
Getting Back to Normal
Community//

The Trap of Getting Back to Normal in the Pandemic

by Dr. Gleb Tsipursky

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.