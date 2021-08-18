Welcoming Obstacles In Your Journey Helps You Succeed – Matt Delmore

Matt Delmore, the brain behind soon-to-be-launched online sneaker brand, KICKZ 2 U, is no stranger to success.

In Matt’s own words, “I was never satisfied with being average, and I always wanted to be able to provide for my family and friends. I am not afraid of failure but my focus remains on how to succeed in every situation.”

Having started his career as a junior analyst with a small hedge fund located in Greenwich, Connecticut, Matt continued to hit sixes with every move of his. After he became an East Coast director for Creative Recreation, a major sneaker manufacturer, he attained success working in the wholesale sneaker market. In no time, he was working for Electric Daisy Carnival and earning a six-figure package. Soon after, his first company came into existence, and he started helping companies to improve their brand partnership impact. His first company helped him start four additional businesses, pushing him into the 7-figure earning bracket at a young age.

During this time, at 27 years of age, he began to take the basketball game seriously and continued to play for proam leagues, recreational leagues, and tournaments, earning accolades in the sports arena. Around the same time, he moved to Miami, Florida to spend some quality time with friends and soon enough, he was inspired to train his body like nothing before. Fate played its part and Matt got a chance to play on the Serie A team in Italy, where he performed well during the summer circuit. That summer bout turned out well for him as he received 16 more offers to play with different European teams across Finland, Iceland, Poland, Netherlands, France, Germany and Montenegro. He chose Montenegro because it was closed to his family, which lives in Italy.

As a basketball player, he went on to shine during his rookie season in Montenegro, where he won the Import player of the Year award. But his trail of successes was far from over.

As soon as he returned to America, COVID-19 hit and the world came to a stop. However, Matt was back on his feet, building a company that started supplying nitrile gloves and masks to first responders and hospitals, helping them cope with the shortage of these essential items during the First Wave. During the pandemic, he supplied 5 million units of nitrile gloves to multiple hospitals. After having quite some time at hand, during the lockdown, Matt ended up brainstorming with his partner Deondric Booker about the development of a new online retail store, selling the best sneakers on customers’ doorstep. They have taken their first step into the retail business with a limited inventory of high-demand items.

Those who know Matt as a businessman use epithets like Innovative, Entrepreneurial, Hungry, Virtuoso to describe his zeal for doing business. However, this long journey wasn’t without its share of obstacles.

One of the most common reasons why people fail to achieve their goals is that they tend to get discouraged by obstacles and challenges. They have big dreams, start ambitious projects, but give up as soon as obstacles derail their progress. They touched the potential of an extraordinary life but, unfortunately, slipped back into mediocrity.

Having started at a young age, he also faced issues like underpayment, abuse and other such problems before he found his feet in the business world and turned successful. Around this time, Matt started to do public speaking as well. Since then, Matt has done a number of public speaking sessions, inspiring others to achieve the same level of success that he himself has attained over the years, that too at a young age. Being a keynote speaker on more than 25 events, Matt has inspired thousands of people to do better in life.

All this has been possible because of his persevering attitude. When asked about what keeps him moving since his debut in the business world, Matt has some really inspiring words to share, “I would advise aspiring businessmen, sportspersons and almost everyone to stay humble, stay hungry, like a sponge. Hire better employees and keep abreast of all the industry trends to stay ahead of the competition.”