Welcome to Club Thrive!

What is Club Thrive?

Club Thrive is a fun, interactive way Thrive Stars can engage their fellow associates and create a supportive community centered around the Thrive Challenge through events and activities at their facility and in their community. Stars heading a Club Thrive at their facility will receive a cool swag kit full of fun Thrive Challenge gear and $50 to spend on club activities for the month.

What do I get for leading a Club Thrive at my facility?

When more people sign up to join your facility’s club, your store will earn more money to spend on events, food, and any other activities you think your associates will enjoy! When your club reaches 20 or more active members, you could win exciting prizes.

How do I grow Club Thrive at my facility?

To increase Club Thrive membership at your facility, share the Thrive app with your coworkers and tell them how the Thrive Challenge changed your life. To help you do this, Thrive will provide you with a Thrive Challenge swag kit and $50 to spend on club activities for the month. You can also recruit a fellow associate to help you lead the club. Some fun ways to gain members could include:

Host an event like a group lunch or step challenge that gets your coworkers excited and engaged (and bring some of your Thrive Challenge swag!)

Talk to your manager about sharing Club Thrive at a team meeting

Print informational flyers to share

Club Thrive Rules

In order to lead Club Thrive, Stars must*:

Be an active participant in the Thrive Star program. Make sure your facility number is entered under “Your Information” in your app profile. Submit photos of your club’s events to social media. Lead all Club Thrive activities and recruit associates to join.

In order to join Club Thrive, members must:

Download and sign up for the Thrive app. Make sure they enter their facility number under the “Your Information” section in the app profile. Start a 21-day Challenge. Participate in at least 1 monthly group Thrive activity (either in their store or in the community.)

*There can be multiple Star leaders for Club Thrive at the same facility

If you have any questions, please reach out to [email protected]